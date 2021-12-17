F1: Max Verstappen Sees No Reason Why Lewis Hamilton Should Retire From Racing

On Thursday, Max Verstappen was awarded the 2021 Formula One Driver Championship trophy at the F1 Gala. At the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Mercedes driver and seven-time Formula One champion, Lewis Hamilton led from the first turn of the race right until the final lap but after a safety car and some 'controversial' directives from race control, Verstappen managed to overtake his rival and win both the Abu Dhabi GP and the 2021 F1 Drivers' Championship. However, ever since the race finished, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding the end and in fact, some rumours suggested that Hamilton is contemplating retirement.

Neither Mercedes' team principal Toto Wolff nor Lewis Hamilton were present at the gala but the question on the seven-time champion's potential retirement was asked to his rival Verstappen. The Dutch F1 champion replied saying that he can understand why a few days after a race like that one would not want to carry on, but he suggested that maybe Lewis looked back at all that he has achieved to get the extra motivation he needs to carry on. Max then added that Lewis is still fighting for a record-breaking eighth F1 title and so he does not see why the Mercedes driver should stop now.

"I can understand that the first few days after a race like that you're not happy but you should also understand this is racing. I think he should just look back at what he has achieved already. That should give him a lot of comfort and should also be that drive to just keep on going because he is still trying to challenge for that eighth title and for sure he can do that again next year. So I don't see any reason why to give up or stop now," Verstappen was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Verstappen vs Hamilton: Last lap controversy

Lewis Hamilton was distraught after the race as luck had not gone in his favour. Leading for 57 laps in the final Grand Prix of the season by about 7-8 seconds probably had him feel like he had all but won his record-breaking eighth F1 championship. But everything changed when Nicholas Latifi crashed into the wall and the safety car was brought in. Max Verstappen was no longer 7 seconds behind Lewis. And when the lapped cars were allowed to unlap themselves, it meant that Max was within striking distance of Lewis and he overtook the Mercedes driver on the first chance he got. After the race though, Lewis was very gracious in his defeat and spoke some words of admiration for his rival in the Red Bull car.

