F1: Max Verstappen Signs New $53.3 Million Red Bull Deal, On Par With Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen won his maiden F1 World Championship last season beating Lewis Hamilton in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. As he gets ready to defend his F1 World title, Verstappen has signed a new long-term deal being offered by Red Bull. It is reported that the deal brings him on par with Lewis Hamilton in terms of salary. Max Verstappen will open his championship defence later this month when the new season starts in Bahrain on March 20.

Max Verstappen's new Red Bull deal

According to Sky Sports, Max Verstappen's contract with Red Bull expires in 2023 and the latest deal he has agreed to will see him earn just over £40m ($53.3 million) a year, putting him on par with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen announced that the new contract will keep him at Red Bull for at least five more seasons.

Really proud to announce that @redbullracing will be my home until at least 2028. I love this team and I am very happy to continue this amazing journey we are on for a long time. We have accomplished so much together already but we are definitely not done.💪✍️ pic.twitter.com/ONWq32B835 — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) March 3, 2022

The new deal with Red Bull will also see Verstappen not able to join Mercedes should they be looking for a replacement for Lewis Hamilton if he decides to retire at the end of his current deal in 2023. Red Bull recently secured a huge financial boost from new title sponsor Oracle, signing a five-year $500 million deal -- one of the most lucrative sponsorship agreements in sports.

According to a report by dutch publication De Telegraaf, final agreement between the two parties was understood to have been agreed during last week’s opening pre-season test at Barcelona and an official announcement was made on Thursday.

Max Verstappen's net worth

According to various reports, Max Verstappen's net worth is a whopping $60 million, which includes income from his on-track salary, bonuses, and various endorsement deals. The Dutchman receives a staggering bonus worth $17 million. His massive deal with Red Bull Racing sees him earn the second most in F1, just behind seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton, who earns twice as much just in salary alone.

Due to massive popularity around the world, the 24-year old Verstappen is one of the most marketable F1 drivers on the grid. Verstappen's primary sponsors include Red Bull, Jumbo Supermarkets, CarNext.com, Ziggo amongst several others.