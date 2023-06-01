F1: Mick Schumacher Set To Replace Lewis Hamilton In Barcelona? Here's All We Know

Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher is set to drive the Mercedes W14 in Barcelona for the first time since he has axed by the Haas F1 team last year. The major announcement was made by the Mercedes boss Toto Wolff ahead of the Barcelona Grand Prix 2023 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Thursday. Mick Schumacher will replace Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes W14 for their upcoming tyre test in Spain.

The 24-year-old German driver will share the role with George Russell, who is set to drive on Tuesday, followed by Schumacher on Wednesday. Mick, son of the legendary Michael Schumacher was roped in by the German manufacturer in a reserve driver capacity ahead of the Formula 1 2023 season.

What has been said so far?

“Mick Schumacher will be getting his first go behind the wheel of Mercedes' W14 after this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. The team will be conducting their first two-day Pirelli tyre test of the season in Barcelona, once the Grand Prix weekend has concluded, with the German racer confirmed to feature.Schumacher joined the team in the winter as a reserve driver following his departure from Haas at the end of the 2022 campaign – after two seasons with the team – and he will now get his first taste of on track action on Wednesday for Mercedes,” F1 said on their website.

Schumacher will drive the car for a full day of testing the Pirelli tyres, with Lewis Hamilton set to sit out. The former Haas driver has driven the W14 in a simulator before and it will be the first time he will get track time with the 2023 car. The test will be a key talking point among fans who await to see the 24-year-old back in the grid.

Toto Wolff opens up on Mick Schumacher

Making the announcement on Thursday, Toto Wolff said, “After the Grand Prix weekend, Mick will also get his first real-world taste of the W14 on the second day of the Pirelli tyre test. He has done a great job with the Team so far, working hard back in the simulator and giving valuable input trackside.

Meanwhile, the grid is currently gearing up for the Barcelona GP 2023, scheduled to be held this weekend. Last week in Monaco, Mercedes made several major upgrades to the W14, including the addition of side-pods to their design, The team now heads into another exciting race weekend having returned with P4 and P5 finishes in Monaco.