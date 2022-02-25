F1 Pre-season Test: Twitter Erupts As Haas Drops 'Uralkali' Logo Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Haas Formula 1 team was spotted with a new plain-white livery for the final day of the ongoing Barcelona testing, following the team’s decision to remove all ‘Uralkali’ logos amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. ‘Uralkali’ is the title sponsor of the American F1 team and is owned by Russian Businessman Dmitry Mazepin, known as a close ally of Putin. Dmitry was one of the top business delegates of Russia, present at Kremlin for a meeting called by the Russian President.

Meanwhile, the Haas car with the white livery is being driven by both drivers Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher on the final day of the pre-season testing at Barcelona. Haas F1 Team tweeted a picture of their car with the new livery, which quickly became a hit among F1 fans on social media. Expressing their views, fans wondered how will be the new title sponsor of Haas if Uralkali get removed altogether.

Rich Energy ❌

Uralkali ❌

Who on earth will be next?? — tweetSP0RT (@tweetSP0RT) February 25, 2022

So, you're dropping Uralkali altogether or just for the testing? — kron123456789 (@kroshkaruiya1) February 25, 2022

At the same time, other fans mentioned that the car looks clean, hoping the team follows the fate of the now-defunct F1 team, ‘Brawn GP’. However, a fan also mentioned that Haas has removed only the branding of the Russian company. Among the many reactions, few fans tweeted about the possibility of the American Indycar team, ‘Andretti’ taking over their fellow American team. Andretti is one of the top teams in the American motor racing series, Indycar, who recently revealed their plans about getting into Formula 1 by the end of 2024.

Remember the last white car that tested without title sponsors? pic.twitter.com/EMUEU18Q9c — Milehupen (@milehupen) February 25, 2022

just removing the name. They are still sponsers and mazepin will continue. — Gowtham V (@mytechshout07) February 25, 2022

Given fresh troubles for Haas for rather obvious reasons, surely this would be the perfect time for Andretti to pick up the pieces at a very cheap price? 👀#F1 — Laura Leslie (@LauraLeslieF1) February 24, 2022

I would love to see Andretti/Haas team up — Chris Jansen (@Chris_Jansen_vV) February 24, 2022

Russian GP under scanners amid Russia-Ukraine war

Formula 1 is scheduled to stage the Russian Grand Prix in September at Sochi, which has become the hot topic during the ongoing winter testing. Four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel was one of the first big names in the sport to weigh in his thoughts on the matter. As per Planet F1, Vettel said he “will not go”, while adding it is wrong to race in Russia. Meanwhile, Hass’ team principal Gunther Steiner will speak to the media on Friday, after having called off his interview on Thursday.

Image: Twitter@HaasF1Team