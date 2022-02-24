F1 Provide Update On Russian GP Status As Russia-Ukraine Tensions Escalate; Read Statement

F1 on Thursday put out a statement explaining that they are closely monitoring the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict before deciding on the status of the Russian GP scheduled to be held in Sochi on September 25.

The development comes in the backdrop of Russia declaring war on Ukraine on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin organized a 'special military operation' in the country, a day after he formally recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in Eastern Europe (Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic (DPR & LPR)).

F1 release statement over Russian GP uncertainty

F1's statement read, "Formula One is closely watching the very fluid developments like many others and at this time has no further comment on the race scheduled for September. We will continue to monitor the situation very closely." If the Russian GP is indeed cancelled, this will be the first year it will not be held since 2014. Reports suggest that the Turkish GP could replace the race at Sochi if F1 decides to call the race off amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

That's a lotta laps 😳



Here are the times and trips around @Circuitcat_eng on Day 1 📊#F1 pic.twitter.com/Yh4nl21ddu — Formula 1 (@F1) February 23, 2022

Because of Russia's 'unprovoked' attack on Ukraine, fans and various global powers are mounting pressure on sporting organizations to hold events scheduled in Russia elsewhere. For example, UK PM Boris Johnson made his stance clear that Russia should be stripped of holding the UEFA Champions League final that is scheduled in Saint Petersburg sometime in May.

Nikita Mazepin believes Russian GP will move ahead as planned

While speculations persist that the Russian GP could be cancelled, F1's sole Russian driver Nikita Mazepin is confident that his home race will go ahead as planned. While speaking to Sky Sports during pre-season testing, the 22-year old said, "From the understanding that we've had with Formula 1, the race is going ahead. You will surely see me there. I have always been a big supporter of sport without politics. Today I am in Barcelona. I cannot tell you the excitement of driving the new car and the excitement of actually being involved in the development of this new car, from seeing the pictures and then seeing it in physical, a carbon copy of the pictures is great."

Image: Formula1, AP