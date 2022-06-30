F1 Reacts After Ex-boss Bernie Ecclestone Says He Would 'take A Bullet' For Vladimir Putin

F1 has issued a statement after the sport's former boss Bernie Ecclestone defended Russian President Vladimir Putin by stating that he is ready to take a bullet for him. And that is not it, as the 91-year-old also blamed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for not doing enough to try and stop the war. Formula 1's new administration has been critical of the actions of the Russian government, having cancelled the race in their country with the aim of putting pressure on the Kremlin.

F1 reacts after Bernie Ecclestone defends Vladimir Putin

According to Motorsport.com, the statement released by F1 read, "The comments made by Bernie Ecclestone are his personal views and are in very stark contrast to position of the modern values of the sport." The former Formula 1 boss has caused a stir across social media after his interview with the ITV show Good Morning Britain went viral.

Formula One has distanced itself from comments made by former boss Bernie Ecclestone after he defended Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine, saying he would "take a bullet" for the Russian President.pic.twitter.com/S3g0T2NdJL — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 30, 2022

In the interview, Ecclestone said, "I would still take a bullet for him (Vladimir Putin). I'd rather it didn't hurt but I would still take a bullet. When asked why he felt that way, the 91-year-old added, "Because he's a first-class person, and what he's doing is something that he believed was the right thing."

The former Formula 1 boss then went on to add that Putin was a lot like him by stating, "Unfortunately he's like a lot of business people, certainly like me, that we make mistakes from time to time and when you make the mistake, you have to do the best you can to get out of it."

While Ecclestone stated that he believes Putin may have made a mistake, he does believe that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy could have stopped the war and that he is responsible for the damage that is caused. "The other person in Ukraine (Zelenskyy), his profession I understand used to be a comedian and I think it seems that he wants to continue that profession because I think if he'd thought about things he would definitely have made a big enough effort to speak to Mr Putin, who is a sensible person, and would have listened to him and could have probably done something about it."