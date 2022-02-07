F1: Red Bull's Helmut Marko Concerned Over Verstappen's Career Longevity; 'It Is Limited'

In December 2021 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the world witnessed one of the most entertaining and dramatic ends to a Formula 1 season in a long time. It was filled with excitement, heartbreak and a lot of controversies as Red Bull driver Max Verstappen lifted his maiden Formula 1 driver championship ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton. According to Marko Helmut, Red Bull's motorsport advisor and talent spotter, if there are more seasons like the 2021 F1 season, then Verstappen might not have that long of a career because of the intense nature and stress of the races.

"We were all at the limit," Marko told Autorevue. "And you are also much more susceptible to the flu. Thank God some people only got the coronavirus after Abu Dhabi (including Red Bull team principal Christian Horner). That was good timing. And Max also said he couldn’t stand such an intensity anymore. He still wants to drive for a while but if that’s the case every year, then it (his career) is limited."

Helmut talks about Verstappen being promoted to F1

Helmut has been in charge of Red Bull's talent scouting as well and has scouted some of the top drivers in F1 including four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, current champion Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, to name a few. Helmut said he knew that Max was being scouted by Mercedes as well but he acted faster and presented Max with a better plan. He also said that Red Bull has a different mentality compared to that of Mercedes.

"Of course, we knew that Max was talking to Mercedes as well, but with Mercedes, he wouldn’t have come to Formula 1 so quickly. They don’t take those risks with a newcomer. But my plan to sign him and put him into Formula 1 straight away wasn’t to outdo Mercedes. It was simply because I saw that he was ready for Formula 1 and that turned out to be the case. I would say in general: Red Bull is different compared to Mercedes. We have much more of a ‘no risk, no fun’ mentality."

Image: formula1.com/AP