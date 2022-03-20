F1: Red Bull's Horner Gives Rare Praise To Rival Mercedes Boss Wolff; 'All Credit To Toto'

Ahead of the Bahrain GP main race, Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff had shockingly revealed that he has struggled with mental health issues. In response, Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner has hailed the Austrian boss for opening up on such issues, urging anyone else going through such difficulties to also open up.

Horner gave some rare praise to Wolff after the two bosses were part of a heated and dramatic rivalry between Red Bull Racing and Mercedes F1 that lasted down to the wire. While the Silver Arrows won their eighth Constructors' Championships, Red Bull managed to get the better of Mercedes in the Drivers' Championship as Max Verstappen beat seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton.

Christian Horner lauds Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff

While speaking at the Bahrain GP press conference, Christian Horner said, "I think all credit to Toto for having the courage to talk out about his issues with mental health. It's something there is much more of a spotlight on these days and I think it’s something in this business we are acutely aware of and something we are looking to be pro-active on." While Horner admitted that he is fortunate to not have struggled with mental health issues, he did acknowledge that this is an important topic of discussion.

Mercedes didn't get the result they wanted, but you can bet the eight-time constructor champions will keep pushing 💪#BahrainGP #F1 @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/0FFyzvUm93 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 19, 2022

"I’m fortunate I haven’t had issues personally but I’ve had members of…friends I know who have suffered as a result of mental health issues. Of course, it’s an important topic and I think it’s very good to highlight it. I think to be able to talk out about it is a positive thing so yes, I’m not going to… as I say, all credit to Toto for having the confidence to talk out about his own personal issues," added the Red Bull Racing boss.

Previously, Wolff had revealed in an interview that he had been consulting a psychiatrist for the past 18 years and has had more than 500 years of therapy due to the mental health issues he is still struggling with. Despite the heated Horner vs Wolff rivalry last season, such critical issues just show that personal health is more important than the heated rivalry involved in sports and that the animosity between the rivals can be put aside in such times.

Image: Twitter@F1