F1 Releases Video Of Lewis Hamilton's Team Talk After Turkish GP Loss; 'I Told You!'

Formula 1 has released footage of a conversation between Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton and his race engineer Peter Bonnington after he finished fifth in the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday. Hamilton made a great recovery to make it to the third spot at one time in the race despite being handed a 10-grid penalty and forced to start from P11. However, the British racer couldn't hold on to the P3 position and slipped to P5 after a late pit call by his Mercedes teammates. Hamilton eventually finished behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who came fourth in the race.

Hamilton was against the late pit call by his Mercedes teammates as he wanted to finish the race with the same tyres in order to secure a podium spot. Hamilton was even heard telling his teammates over the radio that he was in favour of staying out but he eventually decided against it and stopped by to get his tyres changed on a wet Istanbul track, which also cost him a podium finish. After the race, Hamilton was heard telling Bonnington, "We shouldn't have come in...I told you!"

Now, footage has been released by Formula 1 that shows a frustrated Hamilton quietly crossing the chequered flag following a P5 finish at the Turkish Grand Prix. "OK Lewis, so that's P5. So, sorry about that. We'll have to chat to you, talk you through the call. So if you can go to Start Mode 1 please," Bonnington can be heard telling Hamilton after the race as he quietly listens to it while shaking his head in frustration.

Mercedes’ driver Valtteri Bottas won his 10th Formula 1 race by claiming the top podium spot in the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday. Bottas was followed by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, who finished at second and third place, respectively.

Formula 1 standings

Following the P2 finish by Max Verstappen, he rose to the top of the 2021 F1 Driver Championship standings with a total of 262.5 points to his name. Verstappen has won seven races this season and has finished on the podium other than P1 on six occasions. Verstappen is closely followed by Hamilton, who lost his lead to the Red Bull driver, after his P5 finish. With a total of 256.5 points to his name, Hamilton has won six races this season and finished on the podium on six other occasions.

