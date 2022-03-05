F1: Russian Racer Nikita Mazepin's Contract Terminated By Haas As Ukraine War Intensifies

As Russia shows no signs of relenting in its pursuit of invading Ukraine, Haas F1 has been forced to axe Nikita Mazepin amid the increasing pressure upon the American outfit to terminate the Moscow-born F1 racer's contract.

The mounting pressure on the team came about as the sporting world has also been breaking ties with Moscow in the wake of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

Haas F1 Team terminates Nikita Mazepin's contract

Haas released a statement on Saturday confirming the immediate termination of Nikita Mazepin's contract as Russia's invasion of Ukraine transcends to the tenth day, with the tensions between the two countries seeming to have escalated over the past days instead of boiling down. The American owned team's statement read,

"Haas F1 team has elected to terminate, with immediate effect, the title partnership of Urakali, and the driver contract of Nikita Mazepin. As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict."

Nikita's future in F1 has been a major doubt as he was brought into the sport after his oligarch father, Dmitry's fertiliser company Uralkali's money sponsored Haas Racing. With the team already having taken action previously against the Russian sponsor by removing their branding from their car and any other accessories that they had, it seemed inevitable that some action would be taken against the 23-year old Russian driver amid increasing pressure on the team to sack him.

F1 cancels contract with Russian Grand Prix

After previously having cancelled the 2022 Russian Grand Prix, F1 has decided to cancel their contract with the promoter of the race entirely as their nation carries on to invade their neighbouring country and cause massive destruction across the streets of Kyiv, Kharkiv and other major Ukrainian cities.

F1's statement to confirm the massive development read, "Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter meaning Russia will not have a race in the future." With F1 and Haas racing having terminated their contractual agreements with the Russian Grand Prix and Nikita Mazepin respectively, the sport seems to have cancelled all their ties with Russia, in what could be a major blow to the nation as several other sports are likely to follow suit.