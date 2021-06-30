F1 Signs A $100 MILLION Cryptocurrency Sponsorship Deal, Fans React

Liberty Media have revolutionised F1 ever since they purchased the global racing entity in 2016 for $4.4 billion. The American mass media company has brought in new analytical data to help increase F1's fan base and has also collaborated with Netflix to create the thrilling Drive to Survive series, among several other creative initiatives. And now they have signed a new $100 million cryptocurrency sponsorship deal. Here are the F1 cryptocurrency sponsorship details as F1 fans gear up for this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix 2021.

F1 cryptocurrency sponsorship details

F1 landed a new sponsor on Tuesday as they made a deal with Crypto.com, a platform that allows users to trade cryptocurrencies. While the terms of the agreement were not provided, it is believed that it is a five-year deal that totals more than $100 million. According to the terms of the agreement, Crypto.com will not only receive brand presence around F1 events but will also receive trackside slots at F1 races for the remainder of the season.

1/ We're extremely excited to announce that https://t.co/vCNztABJoG is the newest Global Partner of @F1🏎



We're also the first Official Cryptocurrency Sponsor, and #NFT Partner of #F1 pic.twitter.com/gyymBWpWmo — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) June 29, 2021

F1 used sports agency Creative Artists Agency to negotiate the F1 cryptocurrency sponsorship deal, which will be in effect from July 17 onwards, a day before the British Grand Prix 2021. Both parties were delighted to announce this deal as they revealed their expectations in an interview. Speaking of the deal, Crypto.com co-founder and CEO Kris Marszalek said, "We look forward to many years of innovating together. We’re also excited to partner with F1 in the development of exclusive NFTs, connecting fans to the sport in new and innovative ways." On the other hand, F1 director of commercial partnerships Ben Pincus said in a statement that the racing organization would utilize expertise from Crypto.com to "explore the world of cryptocurrency, an area we are very interested in."

Fans delighted to hear about F1 cryptocurrency sponsorship deal

Wow, simply speechless! Great work @Kris_HK en the team!! HUGE STEP FORWARD! 😇🙏🏻🥳👍🏻💪🏻👊🏻 — Belki (@Pino_1973) June 29, 2021

Congratulations 🎉 Great news! — Lionel Stanhope (@lionel_stanhope) June 29, 2021

F1 2021 calendar: Austrian Grand Prix this weekend

Friday, July 2

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST (10:30 AM BST to 11:30 AM BST)

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST to 3:00 PM BST)

Saturday, July 3

Free Practice Three: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST (11:00 AM BST to 12:00 PM BST)

Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST to 3:00 PM BST)

Sunday, July 4

Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST to 4:00 PM BST)

Image Credits: Crypto.com/Twitter