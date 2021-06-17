F1 Social Media Round Up: See How F1 Racers And Teams Are Prepping For French Grand Prix

With both title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen failing to score points at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 two weeks ago, F1 fans will hope for a cagey affair between the two at this weekend's French Grand Prix 2021. Verstappen (105) continues to lead Hamilton (101) in the F1 standings 2021 by four points. Here is a preview of the F1 social media round-up of one of the title rivals along with a look at how the other teams and their drivers are prepping for the French Grand Prix 2021 weekend.

F1 social media: Max Verstappen has interesting way to commute to French Grand Prix 2021

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen just posted a video on his social media accounts of him "commuting" to Circuit Paul Ricard via a chopper. While this may not be one of Red Bull's best social media content, it does highlight their creativity once again. Just a few days ago, Red Bull came up with one of the best F1 social media content when they showed former Red Bull driver David Coulthard race an inverted plane piloted by Red Bull Air Race World Champion Martin Sonka. Both videos can be seen below.

F1 social media: McLaren challenge Mercedes to 5-a-side football game; Aston Martin, Ferrari interested as well

With Euro 2020 currently taking place, there is no better way to get a feel of the event than to have your own football match and that is exactly what McLaren are planning on this weekend. On Wednesday, June 16, McLaren posted a Tweet challenging Mercedes to a 5 a side football game. While Mercedes did not respond to the request, both Aston Martin and Ferrari made sure that McLaren did not forget them. It remains to be seen whether a game actually takes place between the various teams ahead of this weekend's French Grand Prix 2021.

.@Charles_Leclerc is always ready for when you challenge us 😉 pic.twitter.com/gBTXchwXxB — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) June 16, 2021

Our invite is in the post, right guys? — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) June 16, 2021

F1 social media: Alpine's Esteban Ocon busy giving interviews after extending his contract with team

There is certainly no better way to prepare for your home race weekend than signing a new lucrative contract with your team. French racer Esteban Ocon signed a new three-year contract with Alpine to kickstart the French Grand Prix 2021 weekend. One of his interviews after signing the contract extension can be seen below.

F1 social media: Top posts from other drivers and teams ahead of French Grand Prix 2021

