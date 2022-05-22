F1 Spanish GP: FIA Decides On Fernando Alonso's Punishment For Criticism Of Stewards

The FIA has made its decision over Fernando Alonso’s punishment for his fierce criticism of the FIA race stewards ahead of the Formula 1 Spanish GP 2022. During the press conference on Thursday in Barcelona, Alonso shed his views on the penalty he received following the Miami Grand Prix, earlier this month. He was handed a five-second penalty for having gained an unfair advantage by going off the track, which meant the two-time F1 world champion finished the race out of the points.

Meanwhile, as reported by Express, Alonso has escaped punishment for his fiery rant as he won’t be penalized for the same. Speaking to the reporters at a press conference on Thursday, the Alpine driver said despite the governing body’s attempts to restructure the management after last year’s dramatic season finale in Abu Dhabi, there is no improvement at FIA. Alonso went on to say that he was given an unfair penalty for going off the track and also that the stewards were unjust and incompetent, and lacked professionalism.

“We saw a couple of things already that proves that we still need to improve a lot. Racing is… I mean you need to have some knowledge about racing, before being a race director or try to monitor a race. And I don’t think that that knowledge is in place at the moment,” Alonso added.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem visits Fernando Alonso

Having said that, the comments by Alonso did not result in an official review as no further action was taken. However, the FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem visited the Alpine hospitality area on Friday, and the pair talked about it. Aloso went onto qualify for the main race of the Spanish GP at P17 and started the race from the back of the grid.

At his home Grand Prix, Alpine put the Spainaird into his fourth power unit of the season, which resulted in a grid penalty. As per Planet F1, Alpine F1 team released a statement about the same and said, “Fernando will start today’s Spanish Grand Prix from the back of the grid as a result of an engine change. It will be his fourth power unit of the season incurring a grid penalty.’ Ahead of the Spanish GP, Alonso has only two points to his credit, which came during his only points finish at Bahrain.