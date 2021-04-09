F1 Sprint Race Plan Nearing Finalisation, Teams Set To Get $500,000

The F1 2021 season is already underway as the Bahrain Grand Prix started with a bang. Even though Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes emerged victorious, fans got to see one of the most exciting races in a long time as Red Bull finally delivered a car capable of fighting the Mercedes. But as per the latest F1 news, there are more plans to increase the excitement in races.

F1 sprint race plan: What is F1 sprint race?

The latest F1 news is that sprint races are being planned on the Saturday of three Grand Prix weekends this year as a trial to change the format of F1 in future years. These F1 sprint races will decide the grid on Sunday and also offer a few points to the teams. As per reports of the F1 sprint race plan, three 100km Saturday races will take place at Silverstone, Monza and Interlagos this year to see its impact on the spectacle.

F1 news: F1 sprint race plan set to see teams get $500,000

As per the latest F1 news provided by Autosport, it seems that the teams have agreed to the financial deal for the F1 sprint race plan. Previously, teams were unhappy with the extra costs involved and some teams also wanted a bigger financial compensation from F1 chiefs for the extra money it would cost to add three more races. Even though the exact details have not been disclosed, it is understood that teams are set to receive $500,000 for the extra races, and the cost cap will be lifted by the same amount.

Sebastian Vettel slams F1 sprint race plan

Although teams seem to be happy with the F1 sprint race plan, earlier this year four-time Driver's Champion Sebastian Vettel had slammed this idea. The German driver told Autosport, "Why would you have a pre-final to a final? What’s the point of that?" The Aston Martin driver added that F1 needed another plan to make the sport more interesting. "I think if you have to introduce something like this, then there is something else that you need to fix other than the format, or another race, or another two minutes, or a Q4 or Q5, or whatever it is," added Vettel.

F1 2021 schedule: When is next F1 race?

Unfortunately, for Vettel, the F1 sprint race plan seems to be nearing finalisation with only a few minor details remaining to be confirmed. Meanwhile, the next race on the F1 2021 schedule is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on April 18. Fans can view the latest F1 news and the entire F1 2021 schedule on the official F1 page.