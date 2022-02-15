F1 Sprint Races To Return? How Is This Year Different From Previous Editions?

The new format of F1 Sprint race made it's debut during last season which involved a 100km dash with each lasting around 25-30 minutes. The talking point of the F1 Sprint race was that the result determined the grid for the weekend’s main event – the Grand Prix on Sunday. However, for the F1 Sprint Race, 2022 season number of changes have been made, the details of which was released by Formula one on the official website.

F1 News: Changes in F1 Sprint Race 2022

As per the information available, an agreement has been reached to hold F1 Sprint Race 2022 event at the Emilia Romagna, Austrian and Sao Paulo Grands Prix. The points format in the new FI season has been tweaked as well with the top eight drivers scoring points; previously it was just the top three finishers who received points. It’s now more lucrative: the driver who finishes P1 will receive eight points, down to one point for the driver in P8.

Besides the change in points format, It has also been decided that the driver who sets the fastest time in qualifying which on Sprint weekends will take place on Friday will be attributed ‘pole position’. Last year, it was the driver who won the Sprint who earned that accolade. Qualifying will continue to determine the grid for Saturday’s F1 Sprint, with the result of the Sprint forming the line-up for the start of Sunday’s Grand Prix.

How does the Formula One 2022 season looks like

According to the F1 Calender, the 2022 season will have a record-breaking 23 Grand Prix races the approval of which was given by by the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council. The season will begin in Bahrain on 20 March and finish in Abu Dhabi on 20 November, one month before Christmas – with Miami hosting the first of two races in the United States. Due to ongoing pandemic conditions, China will not be included on the 2022 calendar. China will be restored to the calendar as soon as conditions allow. Red Bull Max Verstappen will be the defending champion having pipped Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes for the F1 Drivers Championship last season in a very controversial fashion.