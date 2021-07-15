F1 Sprint Rules Revealed: British Grand Prix To Debut New Race Format At Silverstone

In a shake-up to the F1 2021 format, F1 has given the green light to introduce sprint races this season, beginning with the British Grand Prix this weekend. The new trial format is introduced to add a layer of excitement for three race weekends in the F1 2021 season. Here is a look at the F1 sprint rules and the British Grand Prix schedule.

F1 sprint rules explained: British Grand Prix 2021 debuts new F1 format

F1 sprint races are essentially a mini race run over 100 km (300 km+ is the usual race distance) on Saturday afternoon, one day ahead of the main race. The first edition of the F1 sprint race will take place this weekend at the British Grand Prix on Saturday at 9:00 PM IST (4:30 PM local time). The 100 km distance will approximately be 17 laps of the 3.7 mile Silverstone circuit and will last about 25-30 minutes.

For the F1 sprint race weekends, points will be awarded to the top three finishers of the mini race. Three points will be awarded for the winner, two for second place and one for third place. This means that there are three additional points on offers to drivers and teams compared to normal race weekends (29 instead of 26).

With sprint races set to take place on Saturday, the usual knockout qualifying format for the British Grand Prix will move to Friday, and the results of the knockout qualifying will set the grid for Saturday's sprint race. The sprint race will then decide the grid for Sunday's main race. Therefore, if one driver were to win Saturday's sprint race, he would start the British Grand Prix from pole position. Similarly, if a driver crashes out, he will start from the back of the grid with it all to do.

British Grand Prix schedule

Friday, July 16

Free Practice One: 7:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time)

Qualifying: 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time)

Saturday, July 17

Free Practice Two: 4:30 PM IST (12:00 PM local time)

Sprint race: 9:00 PM IST (4:30 PM local time)

Sunday, July 18

Main race: 7:30 PM IST (3:00 PM local time)