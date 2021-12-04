F1 STC Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2021: Race Track, Ticket Price, Standings & More

Saudi Arabia finally made its F1 debut on Friday with F1 drivers taking part in the first practice session of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the new Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The F1 Saudi Arabia circuit received a great response from the drivers with Lewis Hamilton topping both of Friday’s practice sessions at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Let's take a look at the details of the F1 Saudi Arabia circuit, F1 Saudi Arabia tickets price and the current Formula 1 standings.

About F1 Saudi Arabia circuit

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be a night race with the circuit and is sitting on the shores of the Red Sea. There will be coral reefs to the west, stunning deserts to the north and imposing mountains to the east. The track sits between the island mosque and new marina, 12km from the centre of the country’s second-largest city.

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit will be the second-longest circuit on the 2021 calendar at 6.175km, just over 800m shorter than the table-topper Spa circuit. There are several sweeping corners dotted around the 27-turn track. Sixteen of those are left-handers, 11 are right.

F1 Saudi Arabia tickets price

Coming to the current status of F1 Saudi Arabia tickets, as per the information on tickets.saudiarabiangp.com the tickets of the General Admission are currently sold out. Coming to the tickets for Southern Grand Stand A and B, there are tickets available for Race & Concert - Day 3 which is priced at 1,139.00 SAR in Southern Grand Stand A. The Southern Grand Stand B is completely sold out.

Talking about the tickets for Central Grandstand A,B,C and Central Grandstand STC D, the tickets for Central Grandstand A and B are sold out, while the tickets for Central Grandstand C for Qualifying & Concert - Day 2 is priced at 683.00 SAR and in Central Grandstand STC D the tickets are available for Qualifying & Concert - Day 2 at 683.00 SAR and Race & Concert - Day 3 priced at 1,139.00 SAR. The tickets for the Mian Grandstand is sold out.

A look at current F1 Standings

The battle to win this year F1 World Championship is getting hotter with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton separated by just eight points at the top of the standings. As the season enters into the final two races,the fight for the constructors' title is also close, with Mercedes just five points clear of its nearest rival Red Bull. Looking at the entire track Lewis Hamilton holds a slight edge over Max Verstappen with the track much suited for Mercedes. There is no room for errors for both drivers as One place lost or gained will potentially make the difference in championship standings.