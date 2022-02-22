F1 Testing 2022: Date, Start Time, Drivers, How To Watch Preseason F1 Testing Online

The 2021 F1 season saw Max Verstappen become the new F1 World Champion after winning the controversial Abu Dhabi GP. Following the controversial race, Michael Masi lost his job as race director and new protocols were introduced. The attention now shifts to the 2022 F1 season as teams get ready to run the new cars and show off what technical innovations they have made before 2022 F1 Testing.

F1 Testing 2022: When will the F1 Pre-season Testing start

According to Autosport, F1 Pre-season testing for 2022 will take place between Barcelona and Bahrain. The first test of F1 Testing 2022 also called a shakedown will be held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya between February 23 and 25. The second 2022 F1 testing will take place in Bahrain and will take place on 10-12 March, which is a week before the start of the 2022 F1 season. The first race of the new F1 season will take place in Bahrain between March 18-20.

F1 News: What is the Date and time for F1 testing 2022

Time for Barcelona 2022 F1 Testing

At Barcelona, the three-day testing will see the track being open for teams to Test their cars from 8 am GMT until 5 pm GMT.

Which 2022 car are you most excited to see on track next? 🤩👀#F1 pic.twitter.com/dLWoqjcz29 — Formula 1 (@F1) February 20, 2022

Time for Bahrain 2022 F1 Testing

In Bahrain, the tracks will be open for the morning sessions from 7:00 am to11:00am GMT, while the Afternoon session will take place from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm GMT.

Time for 2022 F1 Testing in India, US and UK

The details regarding where to watch live coverage of pre-season testing is yet to be out. In India, fans can watch the live testing from 10-12 March between 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. In UK the 2022 F1 Testing will be shown at the same time as Bahrain. In US the F1 testing 2022 can be seen from 2:00 AM to 11:00 PM

2022 F1 Testing: Coverage of the F1 Pre-season Testing start?

The F1 Pre-season Testing in Barcelona will be carried out in a normal method, but it won’t feature live TV coverage, live timing and won’t be open to fans. On the other hand, F1 Pre-season Testing in Baharain will be done as per the traditional format where fans will be allowed to attend, live TV coverage and live timing.