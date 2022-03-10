F1 Testing: Four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel Wears 'no-war,' Pro-Ukraine Helmet

Four-time Drivers' Champion Sebastian Vettel sported a new helmet for F1 Testing on Thursday in a bid to showcase his support for Ukraine amidst Russia's continuing invasion.

March 10th marked the 15th day of the Russia-Ukraine war that has resulted in massive destruction across the streets of major Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv and Kyiv, with several innocent civilians losing their lives.

F1 news: Sebastian Vettel wears 'no war' helmet

As seen in the Tweet below, Aston Martin F1 driver Sebastian Vettel wore a 'no war' helmet on Thursday for the first day of the Bahrain F1 Testing that included the yellow Ukrainian flag instead of the colours of the German flag. However, this is not the first time the German has come out in support of Ukrainians, having been one of the first drivers to make his stance clear that he would not race at the Russian Grand Prix (that is now cancelled).

Imagine all the people * living life in peace 🕊☮️#RacingUnited 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 N🌼War pic.twitter.com/qDBpCJaiOr — Jens Munser Designs (@JMD_helmets) March 10, 2022

According to AP, Vettel had said, "I woke up to this morning’s news shocked. I think it’s horrible to see what is happening. Obviously, if you look at the calendar we have a race scheduled in Russia (on Sept. 25),” Vettel said Thursday at pre-season testing in Barcelona. My own opinion is I should not go, I will not go," he said. "I think it’s wrong to race in the country. I’m sorry for the innocent people that are losing their lives, that are getting killed (for) stupid reasons and a very strange and mad leadership,” he added.

F1 Testing schedule

Day Date Time Thursday 10th March 12:30 PM to 9:30 PM Friday 11th March 12:30 PM to 9:30 PM Saturday 12th March 12:30 PM to 9:30 PM

How to watch F1 Testing live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch F1 testing live in India can tune in to F1.com. F1 TV subscribers can watch all the sessions live by purchasing a subscription that costs $19.99 per year. Meanwhile, the live updates of all the testing can be tracked on the social media handles of F1.

How to watch F1 Testing live in the UK?

Motorsports fans in the UK can watch the live telecast of F1 testing on the Sky Sports Network. As for the live stream of the event, fans can watch it on the Sky Go app. The coverage will begin at 7:00 AM GMT on all the days of testing.