F1 Testing: From Hamilton To Vettel, List Of Drivers On Day 1 Of Pre-Season Test

Know who are the drivers set to get a drive for their teamson the first day of the Formula One season 2022 pre-season testing, starting from March 10.

F1 Testing

The Formula One 2022 season kicked off with the official pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit on March 10. The contending teams unleashed their new cars for the fresh seasons for the first time at the winter testing in Barcelona last month During the Bahrain testing, teams were seen sporting notable changes in their bodywork in less than a month's time. The season comes with significant rule changes and marks a new era for sports with new-look cars, meant to produce more wheel-to-wheel racing. Notably, Bahrain will host the first Grand Prix of the season on March 20.

Meanwhile, the pre-season testing at Bahrain is scheduled to be held across three days, with drivers getting track time in two two-hour sessions per day. The morning session of the testing commences at 12:30 PM IST, while the evening sessions start at 5:30 PM IST. Teams will be splitting their drivers for every session, with some teams giving time to two drivers on Day 1, some teams choosing to give their Test drivers a go, and some teams arriving with just one driver. 

Which drivers are driving for their teams on Day 1 of Bahrain Testing?

Haas F1 Team earlier announced that they won't be running the car on the morning session after a logistical issue delayed proceedings for the team. Hass Test driver Pietro Fittipaldi will drive in the second session of the day. Haas also announced Kevin Magnussen's return to the grid, following the dramatic exit of Nikita Mazepin and Uralkali. In the meantime, Lando Norris will come in as a late substitute for Daniel Ricciardo, after the Aussie complained about not feeling well. While the teams go all out to test the limit of their new cars and rectify every small issue during the Bahrain pre-season testing, ahead of the 2022 season, here’s a look at the list of drivers driving on the opening day.

Team Driver/Session
Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton (First), George Russell (Second)

 

Red Bull

 

Sergio Perez

 

Ferrari

 

Charles Leclerc (First), Carlos Sainz (Second)

 

McLaren

 

Lando Norris

 

Alpine

 

Esteban Ocon (First), Fernando Alonso (Second)

 

AlphaTauri

 

Pierre Gasly

 

Aston Martin

 

Sebastian Vettel (First), Lance Stroll (Second)

 

Williams

 

Alex Albon

 

Alfa Romeo

 

Zhou Guanyu (First), Valtteri Bottas (Second)

 

Haas

 

Pietro Fittipaldi (Second)

 

