F1 To Change Rules After Facing Flak For Historic 3 Laps At Belgian Grand Prix: Report

After seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton labelled the 3-lap Belgian Grand Prix as 'farce,' F1 suggested that they would discuss rule changes for future races.

F1 rules Belgian Grand Prix

After seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton labelled the three-lap Belgian Grand Prix as 'farce,' F1 reportedly agreed, saying that they would discuss rule changes for future races. The Belgian GP became the shortest F1 race in history as just two laps were completed behind the safety car before the final classification of the race was decided.  Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen was adjudged the race winner ahead of Williams' George Russell in second and Hamilton in third. As a result, Hamilton insisted that the fans should get their money back as they did not get to see what they came to the circuit for.

F1 will discuss rule changes following Belgian Grand Prix 2021

According to Motorsport.com, F1 is set to discuss potential rule changes following the red-flagged Belgian Grand Prix 2021. The Belgian GP was stopped on multiple occasions due to disruptions caused by heavy rains. Several drivers other than pole-sitter Max Verstappen were heard complaining on their team radio regarding the low visibility during the race.

McLaren F1 CEO Zak Brown insists F1 rules must be changed

McLaren F1 CEO Zak Brown posted a video on his official Twitter handle to explain his view of the race. Brown insisted that F1 need to change the rules which state that finishing a few laps 'can be called a race.' He called upon the sport's officials to plan on how they can react to a similar incident differently in future. One can hear his complete remarks in the Tweet below.

Hamilton slammed F1 officials for management of Belgian GP

After just two laps of the Belgian GP were completed behind a safety car, Lewis Hamilton called the race a 'farce' and slammed the F1 officials for the way they managed the race. He insisted that the fans did not get what they deserved as 'money talks.' A brief of his interview with Sky Sports F1 after the race is mentioned below.

"Money talks and the two laps to start the race is all a money scenario. So everyone gets their money, and I think the fans should get theirs back too. Because unfortunately, they didn’t get to see what they paid for. Obviously, we can’t control the weather, and I love racing in the rain, but today was something else. You really couldn’t see the car ahead. There was aquaplaning. It was unfortunately just a disaster on track. But the fans stayed out in the rain. They still had energy. They still created the atmosphere, but they were robbed of a race today. I think they deserve their money back," said Lewis Hamilton.

