F1: Vettel Admits Extending Deal With Aston Martin For 2022 Seat Was 'not Really' Doubtful

The four-times World Champion, Sebastian Vettel was retained by the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team as a driver for the 2022 season, alongside teammate Lance Stroll. Vettel put his thoughts out on his decision to extend the deal with the team and said there was never really a doubt about continuing with the team, citing the F1 regulation changes in the next season. Since joining Aston Martin in 2021, he has one podium to his name, for finishing P2 during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 and has earned the majority of the points scored by the team in the season.

As per Autosport, Vettel put his thoughts out ahead of the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi Autodrom. Vettel said, “I think in the end the excitement for next year, the new cars, new regs, and I think where the team is going, everything looks very promising. We don’t know until next year, but it’s great to be part of that. Next year, a lot of things are changing, I don’t think anybody is guaranteed to win. But I think the challenge, working with the team, I think the spirit in the team is great, I like the guys. It’s been a great season, maybe not in terms of results, but in terms of working. Morale is high, so a lot of things that excite me.”

Sebastian Vettel has won the Drivers' Championship, four times with Red Bull Racing

BREAKING: Aston Martin confirm Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel for the 2022 season#F1 @AstonMartinF1 pic.twitter.com/b8Fy8lHfnz — Formula 1 (@F1) September 16, 2021

Sebastian Vettel also spoke about the team’s aspiration of becoming an F1 title-contending team by saying that he thinks the team needs four or five years when looking back to other teams and how they have become the top teams. He further appreciated the team by saying that he is impressed by the vision and commitment of the team. He concluded by saying that the team is travelling in a promising direction.

Vettel is a four-time World Champion as he won four back-to-back Formula One Drivers’ Championship from 2010 to 2013. He won four titles while racing for the Red Bull Racing team. Following his titles, he left Red Bull after 2014 and joined Ferrari for the 2015 season. He spent six years at Ferarri, winning many races and also finishing on the podium several times. He moved to the Aston Martin Cognizant F1 team for the 2021 season and has now been confirmed as their driver for the 2022 season alongside Lance Stroll.

