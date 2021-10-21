F1: What Is The Weather Forecast For The 2021 United States Grand Prix?

Just a few days are left till the start of the 2021 United States Grand Prix which is scheduled to begin on October 22 and the main race is scheduled for October 24. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen is just six points ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and with six races to go things will get heated from now on. Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas was the winner at the Turkish Grand Prix and he was also the last winner of Formula One's US GP back in 2019 so it will definitely be a tough one.

So far we have seen rain at two of the latest Grand Prix's, Russia and Turkey. In Russia, we saw Lando Norris lose out on the winning spot after heavy rain and his refusal to change tyres led to his car slipping and Hamilton ended up finishing first. However, also remarkable was Max Verstappen at Sochi as he started the race at the end of the grid in P20 but he finished 2nd which helped him close the gap on Hamilton.

At the Turkish Grand Prix, Hamilton was handed a grid penalty for a change in the engine which meant he started at P11, the entire grid started on Intermediates because of a wet track. Lewis Hamilton argued with his team to not pit for a tyre change but he ended up going in and finished fifth while title rival Verstappen finished second and managed to jump ahead on the driver standings.

As the drivers gear up for the US GP, take a look at what the weather forecast is for the upcoming Formula One Grand Prix.

2021 United States Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, October 22 – FP1 and FP2 Weather

Conditions: Partly sunny and hot, with clouds developing in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature expected: 29 Celsius

Chance of rain: <20%

Saturday, October 23 – FP3 AND Qualifying Weather

Conditions: Cloudier than the past days with low clouds hiding the sun at first until FP3. Becoming slightly unsettled through the afternoon with an increasing chance of isolated showers. A bit windy.

Maximum temperature expected: 30 Celsius

Chance of rain: 20%

Sunday, October 24 – Main Race Day Weather

Conditions: Partly cloudy at first, then becoming unsettled in the afternoon and evening with a slight risk of an outbreak of showers during the race. Increase in the wind speed with gusts up to 40kph.

Maximum temperature expected: 30 Celsius

Chance of rain: 40%

(Image: AP)