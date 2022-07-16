F1's Aston Martin Under Scanner As Ex-worker Alleges 'repeated' Racial Abuse During Stint

The past couple of weeks saw Formula 1 making the headlines for various incidents of racial abuse which also include seven-time F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton. In yet another incident of racial abuse, a Formula 1 worker at the Aston Martin F1 made a big revelation about repeated racially abuses at work. Aidan Louw worked as a laminator with the Aston Martin F1 team and built parts of the cars driven by Sebastian Vettel at the F1 team's base. As per the report Louw has previously worked with F1 teams like Williams, Alpine and then McLaren.

F1 news: Aston Martin worker racially abused

According to a report by Skysports, Aidan Louw, while speaking to Sky News, stated that he was called with multiple, offensive racist nicknames during his stint with the team. He said, "I wasn't referred to as Aidy…or anything like that. I was called [racially offensive slurs] - that is what I was referred to. It was towards the end of the duration that I had finally processed what was happening".

Aidan, who holds dual citizenship (South Africa and UK) said that he also suffered homophobic abuse when he disclosed certain incidents from his teen days. "I disclosed to someone that I had a boyfriend in my teen years and that was it - in that split second, everything switched. As soon as they found out about that sliver of information that was it, they were trying to claw me down to break me down as a man, as an individual and a human."

As per the report, Aston Martin F1 said that Aidan's contract was terminated due to "poor performance" and "poor timekeeping" and was unconnected to the discrimination he'd experienced. In a statement to Sky News, Aston Martin Racing said: "AMR and its supplier operate a zero-tolerance policy with regard to racism, homophobia and all types of discrimination. In this case, the complainant was rightly believed, his complaints were immediately acted upon and appropriate sanctions were imposed in line with our zero-tolerance policy".

Recent incidents of racial abuse in F1

Before the incident propped up, veteran driver Lewis Hamilton faced a racial slur from former F1 driver Nelson Piquet while speaking of his crash with Verstappen at Silverstone last year during a podcast. Last month Red Bull's reserve driver Juri Vips was fired after he had sent racist messages online. During the recent Austrian Grand Prix, some fans were being racially abused in the stands - there were also reports of sexist and homophobic behaviour from a small number of F1 supporters.