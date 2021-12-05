F2 Race Suspended After Enzo Fittipaldi & Théo Pourchaire Suffer Horrific Crash

The F2 feature race of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix lasted a few seconds after Enzo Fittipaldi collided with Théo Pourchaire on the start-finish straight. Both drivers were immediately attended to and sent to the hospital, with the FIA confirming later that both drivers were fine.

The suspended race was won by Oscar Piastri, who managed to convert his pole position to a win by maintaining the lead of the race. Since the minimum number of laps were not completed, only half the points were given to all the drivers who finished in the points.

FIA releases statement to provide health update

The statement released by the FIA read,