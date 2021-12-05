F2 Race Suspended After Enzo Fittipaldi & Théo Pourchaire Suffer Horrific Crash

Quick links:
Image: Twitter@F2
The F2 feature race of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix lasted a few seconds after Enzo Fittipaldi collided with Théo Pourchaire on the start-finish straight. Both drivers were immediately attended to and sent to the hospital, with the FIA confirming later that both drivers were fine.
The suspended race was won by Oscar Piastri, who managed to convert his pole position to a win by maintaining the lead of the race. Since the minimum number of laps were not completed, only half the points were given to all the drivers who finished in the points.
The statement released by the FIA read,
"The FIA advises that incident occurred during the FIA Formula 2 Feature Race start today, 05/12/21, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, involving car #10, Théo Pourchaire, and car #14, Enzo Fittipaldi.
The drivers were immediately attended to by emergency and medical crews. The drivers were conscious and extricated by the attending medical crews. Both have been transferred by ambulance and helicopter to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital, Jeddah."