Facing Unprecedented Protest & Grave Allegations, WFI Chief Slanders Champion Wrestlers

Giving a fresh spin to the country's top wrestlers' protest, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that the issues emerged when the new rules and regulations were brought in.

"Did they have no problems with the Federation for the past ten years? Issues emerge when new rules and regulations are brought in," Singh said.

He said that the wrestlers who are sitting in protest have not contested any national tournament after the Olympics. "We told them to, asked the government to cover their costs, and added their names to the camp," Singh said.

An industrialist has a role: WFI president

"There is a hand of someone very big in this, some industrialist is involved...It is a conspiracy," claims WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after wrestlers make shocking allegations.

#BREAKING | Accused by champion wrestlers, WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleges 'They used to sing glory about me, they're being propped up by an industrialist'; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/VRWivYaXBr pic.twitter.com/FzOjJL2TVE — Republic (@republic) January 18, 2023

The WFI President, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, said that he hasn't done any 'dictatorship'. "My doors are open. Sakshi Malik has come and spoken to me. Vinesh Phogat is accusing me. Commonwealth qualifying was ongoing, the situation wasn't good; I tried to support her," he said.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh also stated that there has been no incident of sexual harassment. "If such a thing has happened, then I will hang myself," he told reporters.

He added, "Sexual harassment is a big allegation. How can I take action when my own name has been dragged into this? I am ready for an investigation."

In an unprecedented move, top wrestlers, including Olympics medallist Bajrang Punia and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, staged a protest against the "dictatorship" of national federation President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Wednesday. The wrestlers said that the federation is being run in an arbitrary manner and they will not take part in any international competition unless the WFI President is removed.

Phogat also alleged that Singh has been sexually exploiting female wrestlers for several years and sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for his removal.

Speaking to reporters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Phogat said, “WFI president indulges in sexual molestation of female players and coaches. I am saying this now, but I don't know if I will be alive tomorrow. Some of the female wrestlers sitting here have also experienced molestation.”

“We are not fighting for ourselves, we are fighting to save wrestling. He interferes in our personal lives and wants to know who our boyfriend or girlfriend is. He keeps asking about our marriage and other personal stuff,” the Indian wrestler added.