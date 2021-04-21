Fact Check: Is Conor McGregor Rich Enough To Buy Manchester United By Himself?

UFC megastar Conor McGregor is thinking of buying Manchester United FC amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the proposed European Super League. The Notorious One made the tweet after it was announced that 12 football clubs, including Manchester United, are joining the ESL. However, the move was highly criticised by football fans all over the world, with some claiming that the move was driven purely by money. Apart from fans, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and FIFA also condemned the move, with some even protesting at the Stamford Bridge.

Is Conor McGregor buying Manchester United: Ed Woodward resignation

Because of this, the Red Devils’ share prices crashed and plans for the European Super League begun to unravel as all the six Premier League clubs announced their intentions to withdraw from the competition. Manchester United, on the other hand, announced that chief executive Ed Woodward will be leaving the position by the end of this year. Fans are also not pleased by the Glazer family and believe that the club needs a new owner.

Is Conor McGregor buying Manchester United: Fans react to Conor’s tweet

Amidst the demands of owner change, Conor McGregor shocked everyone as he took to Twitter and jokingly pitched his name forward as a potential buyer. Within few hours, the Conor McGregor Twitter comment went viral as it generated more than 330,000 likes and 47 retweets. The tweet received mixed reaction from fans, with some asking him to focus on his MMA career, while others claiming that McGregor doesn’t have enough money to run Manchester United.

“I think you’re an attention-seeking p***k who couldn't afford it,” wrote a fan. “The only thing that would make me switch from being an Arsenal supporter,” added another. “Make the Glazers an offer ASAP. Get them out please,” commented the third.

Hey guys, I’m thinking about buying Manchester United!

What do you think? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 20, 2021

Conor McGregor Twitter: Can McGregor buy the club from Manchester United owners?

Despite his high profile status in the combat sports world and breaking PPV sales records every time he steps inside the octagon, Conor McGregor doesn’t have enough money to buy one of the most expensive clubs in football history. According to reports, the Irishman made around $45 million last year from his only Octagon appearance and added a whopping $134 million to his revenue by selling his stake in his whiskey company, Proper 12. The former UFC double champion's net worth went close to £200 million ($278 million). However, that’s not enough to strike a deal with the Glazers as the Manchester United owners would probably require more than $1 billion to sell Manchester United, as per multiple reports.

