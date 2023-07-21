Falcons RB Caleb Huntley Still Recovering From Achilles Injury, Won’t Be Ready For Camp

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley, still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered late last season, was placed on the physically unable to perform list on Thursday.

Huntley won’t be ready for next week’s start of training camp.

Huntley was a surprise contributor to Atlanta’s running game in 2022, rushing for 366 yards and one touchdown while playing behind Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier. The Falcons drafted running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft.

Huntley suffered the injury in the Falcons’ 21-18 loss at the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 18. The team placed Huntley on injured reserve two days later.