Famous Athletics Coach Alberto Salazar Loses Doping Ban Appeal In US Court

A United States Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has upheld the four-year suspension handed to former American track and field coach Alberto Salazar in October 2019. According to the BBC, Salazar was accused of a series of doping violations and was banned by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) two years ago. However, the 63-year-old Cuban-American challenged the USADA ban in the Court of Arbitration for Sports and is now believed to have lost the case following a virtual hearing that began in March this year.

Salazar, who ran the Nike Oregon Project (NOP) in the United States, was accused of administering a performance-enhancing drug to multiple athletes who were training at the centre during his tenure. According to reports, Salazar and Dr Jeffrey Brown, who was working as an endocrinologist at Nike's high-performance centre in Oregon, administered or attempted to administer a banned substance to athletes. The USADA formally launched a probe against Salazar and Brown in 2017 following an investigation by the BBC that revealed athletes were being administered a banned performance-enhancing drug.

The investigation found Salazar and Brown guilty of using a banned substance at Nike's centre and handed them a four-year ban each in October 2019. Both Salazar and Brown challenged the decision at a court of arbitration for sport, which is now believed to have upheld the ban. Salazar is most famously known for training the former British long-distance runner Mo Farah, who won four Olympic medals for his country at the 2012 and 2016 Games.

"The athletes in these cases found the courage to speak out and ultimately exposed the truth. While acting in connection with the Nike Oregon Project, Mr. Salazar and Dr. Brown demonstrated that winning was more important than the health and wellbeing of the athletes they were sworn to protect," USADA Chief Executive Officer Travis T. Tygart had said in 2019 while announcing the ban on Salazar and Brown.

As per USADA's official website, the investigation to unearth the truth behind doping violations at the Nike Oregon Project (NOP) found Salazar and Brown guilty of administering a prohibited method, tampering with the doping control process, and trafficking of testosterone. The USADA had heard 30 witnesses and went through 5,780 pages of transcripts before handing the sentence in 2019.

Image: AP