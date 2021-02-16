Fan Controlled Football Players Earn $400 To $750 A Week On An Average: Report

Fan Controlled Football has burst onto the scene in recent weeks, with the league attempting to do what the XFL and the Alliance of American Football couldn't: take on the NFL. As the name suggests, the league has fans having massive amounts of power and controlling essentially every aspect of the team. The players, however, are on the hard end of the bargain, with wages and salaries lying in stark difference to the figures offered in the NFL.

What is Fan Controlled Football? How much do FCF players make?

According to a report by Sporting News, players in the Fan Controlled Football League won't be signing multi-million dollar contracts as one can see in the NFL. The athletes make a weekly minimum of $400 to $750, plus room and board. That comes out to around $1,600 to $3,000 per month of salary. With the league going on for a period of six weeks, players will earn around $2,400 to $4,500 for their salary throughout the season. This is significantly lesser than what players earned in the Alliance of American Football and XFL, with the report stating the leagues had an average salary of $70,000 and $50,000 respectively. Both of those leagues were also over the course of a 10-week season.

Electric moment from last night. @dalvincook cousin Anthony Jones scores the first TD in Zappers history ⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/dWgQf13gTi — Zappers (@FCFZappers) February 14, 2021

The league has tried at cutting corners to bring down the expenses, with the FCF filming its games in a television studio, rather than a fully packed stadium, which would have plenty of maintenance costs. The league also has a single head coach for all four teams and only one position coach for each group of players. Furthermore, the teams also use shared facilities, as well as trainers and medical staff. Information on how much the coaches make is yet to be made public.

The Fan Controlled Football League games take place every Saturday and will span six weeks with fans controlling essentially every aspect of the league right from rule changes, uniforms to the draft and other decisions. The league also does not involve any kickoffs, punts or goal posts. Fan controlled teams will start on their own 10-yard line and try to drive 40 yards downfield for a score. Instead of a field goal for the extra point, it's a 1v1 battle between a wide receiver and a defensive back. The extra point will have fans choose the WR and DB, and will allow three seconds for the quarterback to throw the ball. Fans will choose either a 1-point conversion from the 5-yard line or a 2-point conversion from the 10-yard line.

