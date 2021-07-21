Fans Emotional As Mick Schumacher Takes Father's Iconic Jordan 191 For Ride At Silverstone

A few days after the conclusion of the British Grand Prix, Mick Schumacher took his father Michael's first F1 car – the Jordan 191 – for a ride around the Silverstone circuit. Mick made his F1 debut this year with Haas 30 years after his father got his first opportunity with Eddie Jordan's team in 1991. The Haas driver completed a series of laps in a short run as part of a Sky Sports feature for the broadcaster's Belgian GP coverage.

Mick Schumacher drives the Jordan 191

Mick Schumacher drove the car his seven-time Drivers' Champion father, Michael, made his debut with at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix. The Jordan team has gone on to become the modern-day Aston Martin outfit. The Jordan 191, which Michael used to qualify in the seventh place at Spa Francorchamps, is considered to be one of the most beautiful F1 cars of all time. The Jordan 191's green livery and 7 Up sponsorship helps catch the eye of viewers.

This is not the first time that Mick has been seen driving one of his father's famous cars. In 2017, he took Michael's first title-winning car – the Benetton B194 – for a spin at Spa. And as part of Ferrari's 1000th Grand Prix celebrations last year at Tuscan, Mick drove his father's final title-winning car – the F2004 – around the track before the start of the race.

Fans express emotions through tweets

Michael Schumacher's health update

While F1 fans were excited to see Mick Schumacher in his father's debut car, several fans are also concerned about the legendary driver's health after a horrific skiing incident that took place all the way back in December 2013. Michael Schumacher's ex-Ferrari boss, Jean Todt, was the last person to give a health update on the legendary F1 driver. Speaking to Corriere della Serra, Todt revealed that he visits Schumacher frequently even after the accident. "The beauty of what we have experienced is part of us and it goes on," said Todt.

Meanwhile, Michael continues to be in rehabilitation even after two brain surgeries. "My God, we know he had a terrible and unfortunate skiing accident which has caused him a lot of problems. But he has an amazing wife next to him, he has his kids, his nurses, and we can only wish him the best and to wish the family the best, too," added Todt.