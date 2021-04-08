FB Vs LUD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, German Men’s Handball League Game Preview

Fuchse Berlin (FB) and Eulen Ludwigshafen (LUD) will collide in the upcoming match of the German Men’s Handball League on Thursday, April 08 at 7:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Max Schmeling Halle in Berlin, Germany. Here is our FB vs LUD Dream11 prediction and FB vs LUD Dream11 team.

FB vs LUD Dream11 prediction: FB vs LUD Dream11 team and preview

Fuchse Berlin are currently at the seventh spot of the German Men’s Handball League standings with 27 points. Lasse Andersson and team have played 23 games so far in the tournament, winning 13 and losing 9 (1 draw). Eulen Ludwigshafen, on the other hand, are at the second last (19th) spot of the table with 11 points and a win-loss record of 2-16 (3 draws).

FB vs LUD live: FB vs LUD Dream11 team and schedule

German date and time: Thursday, April 08 at 7:00 PM

India date and time: Thursday, April 08 at 10:30 PM

Venue: Max Schmeling Halle, Berlin, Germany

FB vs LUD Dream11 prediction: FB vs LUD Squads

FB vs LUD Dream11 team: Fuchse Berlin squad

Lasse Andersson, Paul Drux, Hans Lindberg, Jacob Holm, Fabian Wiede, Dejan Milosavljev, Jakov Gojun, Valter Chrintz, Marian Michalczik, Mijajlo MarseniÄ‡, Simon Ernst, Milos Vujovic, Tim Matthes, Fredrik Genz, Johan Koch, Tim Freihofer, Max Rinderle, Nils Lichtlein, Enes Keskic, Matthes Langhoff, Robin Heinis, Jaron Siewert, Marcel Nowak, Maxim Orlov

FB vs LUD team: Eulen Ludwigshafen squad

Martin Tomovski, Gorazd Škof, Max Neuhaus, Gunnar Dietrich, Jannek Klein, Dominik Mappes, Azat Valiullin, Christian Klimek, Hendrik Wagner, Pascal Durak, Alexander Falk, Maximilian Haider, Jonathan Scholz, Pascal Bührer, Benedikt Damm, Sergey Gorpishin, Daniel Wernig, Yessine Meddeb

FB vs LUD Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Fuchse Berlin: Dejan Milosavljev, Lasse Andersson, Hans Lindberg

Eulen Ludwigshafen: Martin Tomovski, Hendrik Wagner, Daniel Wernig

FB vs LUD match prediction: FB vs LUD Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Dejan Milosavljev

Defenders: Hendrik Wagner, Lasse Andersson, Jacob Holm

Forwards: Hans Lindberg, Milos Vujovic, Daniel Wernig

FB vs LUD match prediction: FB vs LUD match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our FB vs LUD Dream11 prediction is that Fuchse Berlin will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The FB vs LUD Dream11 prediction and FB vs LUD Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The FB vs LUD Dream11 team and FB vs LUD live do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Fuchse Berlin/ Instagram