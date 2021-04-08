FB Vs LUD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, German Men’s Handball League Game Preview

Quick links:
Image Source: Fuchse Berlin/ Instagram
Fuchse Berlin (FB) and Eulen Ludwigshafen (LUD) will collide in the upcoming match of the German Men’s Handball League on Thursday, April 08 at 7:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Max Schmeling Halle in Berlin, Germany. Here is our FB vs LUD Dream11 prediction and FB vs LUD Dream11 team.
Fuchse Berlin are currently at the seventh spot of the German Men’s Handball League standings with 27 points. Lasse Andersson and team have played 23 games so far in the tournament, winning 13 and losing 9 (1 draw). Eulen Ludwigshafen, on the other hand, are at the second last (19th) spot of the table with 11 points and a win-loss record of 2-16 (3 draws).
Lasse Andersson, Paul Drux, Hans Lindberg, Jacob Holm, Fabian Wiede, Dejan Milosavljev, Jakov Gojun, Valter Chrintz, Marian Michalczik, Mijajlo MarseniÄ‡, Simon Ernst, Milos Vujovic, Tim Matthes, Fredrik Genz, Johan Koch, Tim Freihofer, Max Rinderle, Nils Lichtlein, Enes Keskic, Matthes Langhoff, Robin Heinis, Jaron Siewert, Marcel Nowak, Maxim Orlov
Martin Tomovski, Gorazd Škof, Max Neuhaus, Gunnar Dietrich, Jannek Klein, Dominik Mappes, Azat Valiullin, Christian Klimek, Hendrik Wagner, Pascal Durak, Alexander Falk, Maximilian Haider, Jonathan Scholz, Pascal Bührer, Benedikt Damm, Sergey Gorpishin, Daniel Wernig, Yessine Meddeb
Considering the recent run of form, our FB vs LUD Dream11 prediction is that Fuchse Berlin will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The FB vs LUD Dream11 prediction and FB vs LUD Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The FB vs LUD Dream11 team and FB vs LUD live do not guarantee positive results.