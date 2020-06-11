FBG Vs CTB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League Live

Fubon Guardians (FBG) will take on Chinatrust Brothers (CTB) in their upcoming Chinese Professional Baseball League regular-season game. The game will be held on Thursday, June 11 at 3:30 pm IST. Fans can play the FBG vs CTB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the FBG vs CTB Dream11 prediction, FBG vs CTB Dream11 team and FBG vs CTB Dream11 top picks.

FBG vs CTB Dream11 team preview

Fubion Guardians occupy the third spot in the league having won 15 and lost 16 out of the 31 matches they have played this season. On the other hand, Chinatrust Brothers have done slightly better as their 19 victories in 34 matches put them in the second position. Coming to the head-to-head record between these two teams, Fubon Guardians have a slight lead over Chinatrust Brothers as they’ve won three out of their last five matches against them.

FBG vs CTB Dream11 prediction: FBG vs CTB Dream11 team: FBG

Kao Kuo-Lin, Chen Pin-Chieh, Lin Che-Hsuan, Hu Chin-Lung, Chang Cheng-Wei, Yu Sen-Hsu, Chen Kai-Lun, Fan Kuo-Chen, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Wang Cheng-Tang, Chiang Chih-Hsien, Lin Yi-Chuan, Lo Kuo-Hua, Lin Chen-Hua, Lin Yi-Hao, Fan Yu-Yu, Tsai Ming-Jin, Wang Wei-Yung, Chiang Kuo-Hao, Bryan Woodall, Henry Sosa, Chen Shih-Peng, Fang Ke-Wei, Lin Yu-Ying, Dai Pei-Feng

FBG vs CTB Dream11 prediction: FBG vs CTB Dream11 team: CTB

Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chen Wen-Chieh, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chang Chih-Hao, Lin Shu-Yi, Chou Szu-Chi, Wang Wei-Chen, Lin Chih-Sheng, Wu Tung-Jung, Chiang Kun-Yu, Yueh Tung-Hua, Su Wei-Ta, Pan Chih-Fang, Hsu Chi-Hung, Esmil Rogers, Ariel Miranda, José De Paula, Liao Yi-Chung, Huang En-Sih, Lee Chen-Chang, Tsai Chi-Che, Wu Chun-Wei, Cheng Kai-Wen, Peng Shih-Ying, Hsieh Jung-Hao, Chou Lei, Huang Chun-Sheng, Kao Yu-Chieh

FBG vs CTB Dream11 top picks

Here are our FBG vs CTB Dream11 top picks for the game

C. Chih-Hao

C. Tzu-Hsien

H. Chi-Hung

F. Kuo-Chen

FBG vs CTB Dream11 team

FBG vs CTB Dream11 prediction

As per our FBG vs CTB Dream11 prediction, FBG are the favourites to win this game.

Note: The FBG vs CTB Dream11 prediction and FBG vs CTB Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results.

