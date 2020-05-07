FBG Vs RM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League Live

Fubon Guardians will take on Rakuten Monkeys in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on May 7, 2020. The match will be played in Taiwan and will commence at 4:05 pm IST. Fans can play the FBG vs RM Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the FBG vs RM Dream11 prediction, the FBG vs RM Dream11 top picks and FBG vs RM Dream11 team.

Before tonight's game, the @RakutenMonkeys will hold an opening ceremony honoring our national flag and our soldiers! Make sure to tune in to the game at @ElevenSportsTW as we battle the Monkeys in Taoyuan! #ItsTime @CPBL @iingwen @rocmnd https://t.co/ON43TaQwIo — Fubon Guardians (@FubonGuardians) May 7, 2020

FBG vs RM Dream11 team

FBG vs RM Dream11 top picks

Chiang Chih-Hsien (C) Lo Kuo-Hua (VC) Lin Hung-Yu Chen Chen-Wei

FBG vs RM Dream11 Team

FBG vs RM Dream11 team: Fubon Guardians squad

Kao Kuo-Lin, Chen Pin-Chieh, Lin Che-Hsuan, Hu Chin-Lung, Chang Cheng-Wei, Yu Sen-Hsu, Chen Kai-Lun, Fan Kuo-Chen, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Wang Cheng-Tang, Chiang Chih-Hsien, Lin Yi-Chuan, Lo Kuo-Hua, Lin Chen-Hua, Lin Yi-Hao, Fan Yu-Yu, Tsai Ming-Jin, Wang Wei-Yung, Chiang Kuo-Hao, Bryan Woodall, Henry Sosa, Chen Shih-Peng, Fang Ke-Wei, Lin Yu-Ying, Dai Pei-Feng

FBG vs RM Dream11 team: Rakuten Monkeys squad

Chen Chen-Wei, Lan Yin-Lun, Cheng Chin, Chan Chih-Yao, Yu Te-Lung, Chu Yu-Hsien, Lin Li, Chen Chun-Hsiu, Kuo Yen-Wen, Lin Cheng-Fei, Lin Chih-Ping, Kuo Yung-Wei, Wang Yi-Cheng, Weng Wei-Chun, Ryan Carpenter, Elih Villanueva, Chen Yu-Hsun, Huang Tzu-Peng, Chiang Kuo-Chien, Su Chun-Chang, Wang Yao-Lin, Lin Po-Yu, Lin Yi-Hsiang, Lin Hung-Yu, Liao Chien-Fu, Liu Shih-Hao

FBG vs RM Dream11 prediction

Our FBG vs RM Dream11 prediction is that Rakuten Monkeys will win this game.

Note: The FBG vs RM Dream11 prediction, FBG vs RM Dream11 top picks and FBG vs RM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FBG vs RM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.