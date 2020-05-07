FBG Vs RM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League Live

Quick links:
Fubon Guardians will take on Rakuten Monkeys in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on May 7, 2020. The match will be played in Taiwan and will commence at 4:05 pm IST. Fans can play the FBG vs RM Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the FBG vs RM Dream11 prediction, the FBG vs RM Dream11 top picks and FBG vs RM Dream11 team.
Before tonight's game, the @RakutenMonkeys will hold an opening ceremony honoring our national flag and our soldiers! Make sure to tune in to the game at @ElevenSportsTW as we battle the Monkeys in Taoyuan! #ItsTime @CPBL @iingwen @rocmnd https://t.co/ON43TaQwIo— Fubon Guardians (@FubonGuardians) May 7, 2020
Kao Kuo-Lin, Chen Pin-Chieh, Lin Che-Hsuan, Hu Chin-Lung, Chang Cheng-Wei, Yu Sen-Hsu, Chen Kai-Lun, Fan Kuo-Chen, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Wang Cheng-Tang, Chiang Chih-Hsien, Lin Yi-Chuan, Lo Kuo-Hua, Lin Chen-Hua, Lin Yi-Hao, Fan Yu-Yu, Tsai Ming-Jin, Wang Wei-Yung, Chiang Kuo-Hao, Bryan Woodall, Henry Sosa, Chen Shih-Peng, Fang Ke-Wei, Lin Yu-Ying, Dai Pei-Feng
Chen Chen-Wei, Lan Yin-Lun, Cheng Chin, Chan Chih-Yao, Yu Te-Lung, Chu Yu-Hsien, Lin Li, Chen Chun-Hsiu, Kuo Yen-Wen, Lin Cheng-Fei, Lin Chih-Ping, Kuo Yung-Wei, Wang Yi-Cheng, Weng Wei-Chun, Ryan Carpenter, Elih Villanueva, Chen Yu-Hsun, Huang Tzu-Peng, Chiang Kuo-Chien, Su Chun-Chang, Wang Yao-Lin, Lin Po-Yu, Lin Yi-Hsiang, Lin Hung-Yu, Liao Chien-Fu, Liu Shih-Hao
Our FBG vs RM Dream11 prediction is that Rakuten Monkeys will win this game.