FBG Vs UL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League Live Info

Fubon Guardians will take on Unity 7-Eleven in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on May 1, 2020. The match will be played in Taiwan and will commence at 4:05 pm IST. Fans can play the FBG vs UL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the FBG vs UL Dream11 prediction, the FBG vs UL Dream11 top picks and FBG vs UL Dream11 team.

During the half-time break last night, our broadcasters @RWang_WBSC and @WayneSMcNeil introduced a delicious treat called "Gua Bao" that is very popular in Taiwan, and available to all the fans once our stadium is open!



Shout out to @yankeestadium for also selling Gua Bao! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pGncJebmOx — Fubon Guardians (@FubonGuardians) April 30, 2020

Also Read | Xabi Alonso Being Considered To Replace Mikel Arteta As Pep Guardiola's Assistant

FB2G vs UL Dream11 team

Also Read | Lionel Messi Reveals 6 Footballers His Son Thiago Talks About And Ronaldo Tops The List

FBG vs UL Dream11 top picks

C Kai-Wen (Captain) C Liang-wei (Vice-captain) W Cheng-Tang Y Sen-Hsu

Also Read | Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos Makes Bold Fitness Claim Amidst Coronavirus Quarantine

FBG vs UL Dream11 team

Fubon Guardians full squads

Kao Kuo-Lin, Chen Pin-Chieh, Lin Che-Hsuan, Hu Chin-Lung, Chang Cheng-Wei, Yu Sen-Hsu, Chen Kai-Lun, Fan Kuo-Chen, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Wang Cheng-Tang, Chiang Chih-Hsien, Lin Yi-Chuan, Lo Kuo-Hua, Lin Chen-Hua, Lin Yi-Hao, Fan Yu-Yu, Tsai Ming-Jin, Wang Wei-Yung, Chiang Kuo-Hao, Bryan Woodall, Henry Sosa, Chen Shih-Peng, Fang Ke-Wei, Lin Yu-Ying, Dai Pei-Feng

Unity 7-Eleven Lions full squad

Cheng Kai-Wen, Su Chih-Chieh, Lin An-Ko, Chiang Liang-Wei, Tang Chao-Ting, Chen Chieh-Hsien, Lin Ching-Kai, Chen Yung-Chi, Kuo Fu-Lin, Yang Chia-Wei, Pan Chieh-Kai, Teng Chih-Wei, Chiang Chen-Yen, Pan Wei-Lun, Lin Chi-Wei, Chen Yun-Wen, Wang Yu-Pu, Liu Hsuan-Ta, Huang Chun-Yen, Chiu Hao-Chun, Cheng Chun-Jen, Lin Hang, Chen Chung-Yu, Lin Yu-Le

Also Read | Who Has Lionel Messi Dated? Lionel Messi Dating History, Marriage With Antonela Roccuzzo

FBG vs UL Dream11 prediction

Our FBG vs UL Dream11 prediction is that Unity 7-Eleven Lions will win this game.

Note: The FBG vs UL Dream11 prediction, FBG vs UL Dream11 top picks and FBG vs UL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FBG vs UL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Picture Courtesy: FubonGuardians Twitter3