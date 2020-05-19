FBG Vs UL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Chinese Professional Baseball League Live

Fubon Guardians and UniLions will go head-to-head in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on May 19, 2020. The match will be played in Tainan on Wednesday at 4:05 pm IST. Fans can play the FBG vs UL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the FBG vs UL Dream11 prediction, the FBG vs UL Dream11 top picks and FBG vs UL Dream11 team.

Also Read | Shall Firm Up Plans To Resume Training And Competition, Says NRAI Chief After MHA Order

FBG VS UL Dream11 team standings

After facing two consecutive defeats, UniLions sit at the bottom of the table with 10 wins out of their 26 matches thus far. They have won just two matches out of their last five. Guardians, on the other hand, just like UniLions won their last game after two straight losses and the only thing that separates both these teams is the winning percentile.

FBG vs UL Dream11 prediction - UniLions squad

Cheng Kai-Wen, Su Chih-Chieh, Lin An-Ko, Chiang Liang-Wei, Tang Chao-Ting, Chen Chieh-Hsien, Lin Ching-Kai, Chen Yung-Chi, Kuo Fu-Lin, Yang Chia-Wei, Pan Chieh-Kai, Teng Chih-Wei, Chiang Chen-Yen, Pan Wei-Lun, Lin Chi-Wei, Chen Yun-Wen, Wang Yu-Pu, Liu Hsuan-Ta, Huang Chun-Yen, Chiu Hao-Chun, Cheng Chun-Jen, Lin Hang, Chen Chung-Yu, Lin Yu-Le.

2020/05/19 #GuardiansPreview



We head on the road this week and we'll make our first stop in Tainan to visit the #UniLions! Bryan Woodall will kick-off the week for us, and he'll face lefty @ldarnell15, who will be making his @CPBL debut!



First Pitch: 6:35 PM (GMT+8)#ItsTime pic.twitter.com/92CkzQ0rUK — Fubon Guardians (@FubonGuardians) May 19, 2020

FBG vs UL Dream11 prediction - Fubon Guardians squad

Kao Kuo-Lin, Chen Pin-Chieh, Lin Che-Hsuan, Hu Chin-Lung, Chang Cheng-Wei, Yu Sen-Hsu, Chen Kai-Lun, Fan Kuo-Chen, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Wang Cheng-Tang, Chiang Chih-Hsien, Lin Yi-Chuan, Lo Kuo-Hua, Lin Chen-Hua, Lin Yi-Hao, Fan Yu-Yu, Tsai Ming-Jin, Wang Wei-Yung, Chiang Kuo-Hao, Bryan Woodall, Henry Sosa, Chen Shih-Peng, Fang Ke-Wei, Lin Yu-Ying, Dai Pei-Feng

Also Read: Sprint Legend Usain Bolt And Partner Welcome Baby Girl

FBG vs UL Dream11 prediction: FBG vs UL Dream11 top picks

Here are the FBG vs UL Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points:

Outfielders: Su Chih-Chieh, Lin An-Ko (C)

Infielders: Chiang Chih-Hsien, Chen Chieh-Hsien (VC), Chen Yung-Chi, Kuo Fu-Lin

Pitcher: Lo Kuo-Hua

Catcher: Chen Chung-Yu

Also Read: Mike Tyson Set To Fight Shannon Briggs On Much-anticipated Boxing Comeback

FBG vs UL Dream 11 team

Here's the FBG vs UL Dream11 team for the FBG vs UL game

Also Read: Fernando Alonso Open To Formula One Return Amid Speculations Of Deal With Renault

FBG vs UL Dream11 team and match prediction

As per our FBG vs UL Dream11 prediction, UniLions start as favourites against Fubon Guardians.

Note: Please keep in mind that this FBG vs UL Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The FBG vs UL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: UNILIONS / INSTAGRAM)