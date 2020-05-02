FBG Vs UL Dream11 Team, Top Picks And Chinese Professional Baseball League Live Game Info

Fubon Guardians will take on Unity 7-Eleven in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on May 2, 2020. The match will be played in Taiwan and will begin at 2:35 PM IST. Fans can play the FBG vs UL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the FBG vs UL Dream11 prediction, the FBG vs UL Dream11 top picks and FBG vs UL Dream11 team.

2020/05/02 #GuardiansPreview



In the middle game of this three-game set with the #UniLions, the Guardians will send rookie right-hander #12 Kuo-Hao Chiang to the mound as he opposes lefty knuckleballer Ryan Feierabend.



First Pitch: 5:05 PM (GMT+8)

FBG vs UL Dream11 top picks

C Kai-Wen (Captain)

C Liang-Wei (Vice-captain)

W Cheng-Tang

Y Sen-Hsu

FBG vs UL Dream11 team

Outfielders: Su Chih-Chieh, Lin An-Ko

Su Chih-Chieh, Lin An-Ko Infielders: Chiang Chih-Hsien, Chen Chieh-Hsien, Chen Yung-Chi, Kuo Fu-Lin

Chiang Chih-Hsien, Chen Chieh-Hsien, Chen Yung-Chi, Kuo Fu-Lin Pitcher: Chen Shih-Peng

Chen Shih-Peng Catcher: Chen Chung-Yu

Fubon Guardians full squads

Kao Kuo-Lin, Chen Pin-Chieh, Lin Che-Hsuan, Hu Chin-Lung, Chang Cheng-Wei, Yu Sen-Hsu, Chen Kai-Lun, Fan Kuo-Chen, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Wang Cheng-Tang, Chiang Chih-Hsien, Lin Yi-Chuan, Lo Kuo-Hua, Lin Chen-Hua, Lin Yi-Hao, Fan Yu-Yu, Tsai Ming-Jin, Wang Wei-Yung, Chiang Kuo-Hao, Bryan Woodall, Henry Sosa, Chen Shih-Peng, Fang Ke-Wei, Lin Yu-Ying, Dai Pei-Feng

Unity 7-Eleven Lions full squad

Cheng Kai-Wen, Su Chih-Chieh, Lin An-Ko, Chiang Liang-Wei, Tang Chao-Ting, Chen Chieh-Hsien, Lin Ching-Kai, Chen Yung-Chi, Kuo Fu-Lin, Yang Chia-Wei, Pan Chieh-Kai, Teng Chih-Wei, Chiang Chen-Yen, Pan Wei-Lun, Lin Chi-Wei, Chen Yun-Wen, Wang Yu-Pu, Liu Hsuan-Ta, Huang Chun-Yen, Chiu Hao-Chun, Cheng Chun-Jen, Lin Hang, Chen Chung-Yu, Lin Yu-Le

FBG vs UL Dream11 prediction

Our FBG vs UL Dream11 prediction is that Unity 7-Eleven Lions will beat Fubon Guardians in this game.

Note: The FBG vs UL Dream11 prediction, FBG vs UL Dream11 top picks and FBG vs UL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FBG vs UL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

