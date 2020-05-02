FBG Vs UL Dream11 Team, Top Picks And Chinese Professional Baseball League Live Game Info

other sports

Fubon Guardians will take on the Unity 7-Eleven in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Here's our FBG vs UL Dream11 prediction.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
fbg vs ul dream11

Fubon Guardians will take on Unity 7-Eleven in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on May 2, 2020. The match will be played in Taiwan and will begin at 2:35 PM IST. Fans can play the FBG vs UL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the FBG vs UL Dream11 prediction, the FBG vs UL Dream11 top picks and FBG vs UL Dream11 team.

Also Read: TDR Vs TDG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And Taipei T10 League Live Game Details

FBG vs UL Dream11 top picks

  • C Kai-Wen (Captain)
  • C Liang-Wei (Vice-captain)
  • W Cheng-Tang
  • Y Sen-Hsu

Also Read: Baseball Hall Of Fame Cancels Induction Ceremony

FBG vs UL Dream11 team

  • Outfielders: Su Chih-Chieh, Lin An-Ko
  • Infielders: Chiang Chih-Hsien, Chen Chieh-Hsien, Chen Yung-Chi, Kuo Fu-Lin
  • Pitcher: Chen Shih-Peng
  • Catcher: Chen Chung-Yu

FBG vs UL Dream11 team

Fubon Guardians full squads

  • Kao Kuo-Lin, Chen Pin-Chieh, Lin Che-Hsuan, Hu Chin-Lung, Chang Cheng-Wei, Yu Sen-Hsu, Chen Kai-Lun, Fan Kuo-Chen, Lee Tsung-Hsien, Wang Cheng-Tang, Chiang Chih-Hsien, Lin Yi-Chuan, Lo Kuo-Hua, Lin Chen-Hua, Lin Yi-Hao, Fan Yu-Yu, Tsai Ming-Jin, Wang Wei-Yung, Chiang Kuo-Hao, Bryan Woodall, Henry Sosa, Chen Shih-Peng, Fang Ke-Wei, Lin Yu-Ying, Dai Pei-Feng

Unity 7-Eleven Lions full squad

  • Cheng Kai-Wen, Su Chih-Chieh, Lin An-Ko, Chiang Liang-Wei, Tang Chao-Ting, Chen Chieh-Hsien, Lin Ching-Kai, Chen Yung-Chi, Kuo Fu-Lin, Yang Chia-Wei, Pan Chieh-Kai, Teng Chih-Wei, Chiang Chen-Yen, Pan Wei-Lun, Lin Chi-Wei, Chen Yun-Wen, Wang Yu-Pu, Liu Hsuan-Ta, Huang Chun-Yen, Chiu Hao-Chun, Cheng Chun-Jen, Lin Hang, Chen Chung-Yu, Lin Yu-Le

FBG vs UL Dream11 prediction

  • Our FBG vs UL Dream11 prediction is that Unity 7-Eleven Lions will beat Fubon Guardians in this game. 

Note: The FBG vs UL Dream11 prediction, FBG vs UL Dream11 top picks and FBG vs UL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FBG vs UL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read: Leaders Chart Path Back To Playing Fields For Amateur Sports

Also Read: Baseball Hall Of Fame Ceremony Axed Due To Coronavirus Fears

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories