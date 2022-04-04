Fed Cup: Why Is Jeswin Aldrin's 8.37m Jump Not A National Record Despite Winning Gold?

Tamil Nadu-born track and field athlete Jeswin Aldrin on Sunday registered a huge 8.37 metres long jump to win a gold medal at the 25th AFI National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships in Kerala. With the jump, Aldrin beat the national record set by Olympian Murali Sreeshankar, who himself recorded a jump of 8.36 metres in his third attempt to earn a silver medal at the competition. Aldrin's record, however, won't be counted in the books due to a technical reason.

Why is Aldrin's gold medal jump not a national record?

Aldrin, who cleared the 8.37 metre-mark in his second attempt, could not get into the record books as the wind speed during his jump was +4.1m/s, well above the legal limit of +2m/s. Aldrin attempted five jumps on Sunday and all five of his attempts saw him breach the 8m-mark. However, it was his second attempt that saw him better the national record of 8.26m set by Sreeshankar.

"Jeswin Aldrin’s 8.37 metres performance was not a legal one and so will not be counted for record purposes and for any qualification. But his 8.26m effort (in his fourth attempt) was legal and so he has also qualified for World Championships," Indian athletics chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair was quoted as saying to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Sreeshankar broke his own national record as he recorded a jump of 8.37m in his second attempt after opening the contest with a jump of 8.16m. Sreeshankar's 8.37-metre jump has been registered in the books as the wind speed during the attempt was +1.5m/s.

Sreeshankar’s 8.36m will be the new national record (if ratified) as it was a legal one, though he did not win a gold," Radhakrishnan Nair added.

Muhammed Anees Yahiya of Kerala won the bronze medal at the competition courtesy of his jump of 8.06 metres. At the time of his jump, the wind gauge recorded a reading of +2.3m/s, denying him a chance of entering the books. Meanwhile, both Aldrin and Sreeshankar have qualified for the World Championships, which is scheduled to be held in the United States in July this year.

