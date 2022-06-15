'Female Coaches Must Accompany Female Athletes': SAI After Cyclist's Harassment Charges

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has issued guidelines to the National Sports Federation of India (NSFOI), asking that female coaches be required to accompany female athletes throughout domestic and international travel. This comes after charges of sexual harassment were levelled against national cycling coach RK Sharma by a female cyclist, who accused him of inappropriate behaviour during their time in Slovenia.

SAI has already terminated the contract of Sharma. In the meantime, SAI issued guidelines to the National Sports Federation of India (NSFOI), asking them to make female coaches available for female athletes during domestic and international travel.

Cyclist's sexual harassment allegation

The alleged incident occurred in Slovenia, where five males and one female member of the national cycling team were training. According to the cyclist's complaint, the coach forced her to share a hotel room with him and then refused to take her to an event in Germany with the rest of the squad when she refused.

In her complaint, she also alleged that she was scared for her life and accused Sharma of threatening her. The SAI subsequently issued a statement stating that the cyclist had been called back to India for her own safety.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo motu cognisance of the matter and blasted SAI for bringing the victim home from training rather than taking action against the coach.

