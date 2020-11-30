Female Fighter Darina Mazdyuk Topples 240kg Grigory Chistyakov In Inter-gender Bout: Watch

In one of MMA’s most bizarre matches, a 62kg professional female fighter took on a male opponent weighing in at nearly 240kg. Russian women’s bantamweight star Darina Mazdyuk faced YouTuber Grigory Chistyakov in an inter-gender bout at Our Business, which received a lot of heat from fans and critics. While Darina Mazdyuk used her speed and impressive hitting power to attack her opponent at the start, she seemed in danger when Chistyakov grabbed her and trapped her in what looked like a guillotine choke.

Also Read l UFC superstar Conor McGregor now a main character on ‘Dystopia: Competition of Heroes’

However, Darina Mazdyuk soon broke free and launched a flurry of strikes that sent Grigory Chistyakov crashing into the canvas. The female star then controlled the fight, pounding Chistyakov’s head before the referee stopped her. Darina Mazdyuk was declared the winner, ending the bout in just 90 seconds.

Darina Mazdyuk vs Grigory Chistyakov: Julie Kedzie congratulates Mazdyuk

Former UFC fighter Julie Kedzie congratulated Mazdyuk for her performance and bravery after the bout went viral on social media. “It takes a certain kind of bravery to fight that last bout, and I sincerely hope it gets funnelled into a career that makes her bravery universally applauded,” Kedzie wrote on Twitter. Though Kedzie and others found the bout interesting, a number of people slammed the promotion for booking a match between a 62kg female fighter and a man who weighs nearly four times that.

Also Read l Dana White finally gives Deiveson Figueiredo $50,000 bonus after UFC 255 snub: Watch

Marc Goddard slams Darina Mazdyuk vs Grigory Chistyakov

Many claimed that the bout breaks major MMA rules and is not at all safe. Even UFC referee Marc Goddard slammed the fight and said it was a "sickening" look for the sport. “This is what we are fighting against as the parallels and negative connotations are continually drawn. To outsiders and detractors, this is MMA. Shameful. Sickening. Abysmal,” he added.

Whilst so many have been battling to validate mixed martial arts, this kind of thing threatens to undo so much good work. This stuff makes my blood boil — John Gooden (@JohnGoodenUK) November 28, 2020

Also Read l Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov could come face to face at UFC 257

Not just Marc Goddard, UFC legend Michael Bisping also criticised the promotion while taking a shot at Grigory Chistyakov. Referring to the Austin Powers character, he called Chistyakov the 'Russian Fat B*****d'. After his defeat, the YouTuber vowed to focus on his fitness and prepare for another bout.

Skip to 1:29:20 to watch Darina Mazdyuk vs Grigory Chistyakov

Also Read l Conor McGregor shares his excitement after UFC books Tony Ferguson vs Charles Oliveira

Image Source: Our Business YouTube