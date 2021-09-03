Female Mexican Boxer Passes Away Five Days After Being Injured In Fight In Montreal

Jeanette Zacarias Zapata, a female boxer from Mexico, passed away on Thursday, five days after she was knocked out by her opponent, Marie Pier Houle, during a fight at Montreal. Zapata was participating in the GYM Gala International Boxing event in Montreal, Canada. She got knocked out after suffering a series of power punches in the corner of the ring, followed by a solid uppercut. She was stunned near the end of the fourth round, and a final right hook by Houle caused her mouthguard to fly out. The sad news of her demise was announced on Thursday by the fight promoter Yvon Michael.

The 18-year-old boxer was in a medically induced coma

Following the right hook, Zapata was unable to return to her corner after the bell rang. She appeared convulsed while standing and was joined by her partner and trainer Jovanni Martinez, who laid her down in the ring within no time. She was immobilized on a stretcher by the on-site medical team at the IGA stadium. She was then rushed to a hospital by ambulance.

After the fight, President of Groupe Yvon Michel, Yvon Michel said in a press briefing that Zapata was placed in a medically induced coma to sedate and relax her body and brain. He also added that the coming two to five days would be critical for the Mexican boxer. She was battling for her life in the Intensive Care Unit before passing away.

After her demise on Thursday, a statement by the promoters Groupe Yvon Michel said, “The entire team at Groupe Yvon Michel team is extremely distressed by this painful announcement”. They also offered their condolences to the family of the boxer, particularly her husband, Jovanni Martinez. They also mentioned that Jovanni does not wish to comment on the incident.

Meanwhile, Marie Pier Houle took to her Facebook account to show her sadness after the fight's outcome. She said, “Boxing carries a lot of risks and dangers. This is our job, our passion. Never, forever, intention to seriously hurt an opponent is part of my plans”.

