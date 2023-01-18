'Female Wrestlers Are Willing To Testify In Court If Needed': Bajrang Punia Tells Republic

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia has elaborated on the shocking allegations levelled by some of the female wrestlers against the wrestling coaches and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Punia elaborated on the remarks made by Vinesh Phogat after the three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist shockingly claimed that the WFI chief had sexually harassed and molested several young female wrestlers.

'Female wrestlers are ready to open up': Bajrang Punia

While speaking exclusively on The Debate with Republic Media Network's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Bajrang Punia stated that the female wrestlers were ready to open up about the sexual harassment they suffered at the hands of the Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and others if required to do so.

On being asked about the shocking sexual exploitation allegations levelled by some of the female wrestlers, Bajrang Punia replied, "The girls have said that the coaches and the WFI president himself are involved. However, we too cannot talk to the girls about this sensitive matter as we have respect for them." When asked if the female wrestlers were willing to go on record to discuss this topic, Bajrang replied, "Yes, they are willing to do whatever is required to get justice."

#RepublicForWrestlers | Female wrestlers have sexual exploitation charges against the coaches as well as Wrestling Federation of India Boss Brij Bhushan Sharan. We will go to court for justice: Wrestler @BajrangPunia speaks to Arnab - https://t.co/wY1ZDcnS49 pic.twitter.com/vfimrn1rLK — Republic (@republic) January 18, 2023

Sports ministry seeks an explanation from WFI

Following the protest of the Indian wrestlers, the Sports Ministry has issued a press release, wherein they state that they want an explanation from the WFI about the sexual harassment allegations levelled against them.

Their statement reads, "Taking cognizance of the protest staged by wrestlers, including Olympic and CWG medalists, in Delhi today and a press conference in which wrestlers have levelled serious charges of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the President and coaches of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and of mismanagement in the functioning of the federation, the Sports Ministry has sought an explanation from WFI and directed it to furnish a reply within the next 72 hours on the allegations made."