Fernando Alonso Apologises For 'idiot' Remark On Lewis Hamilton; 'He's A Great Champion'

Alpine driver Fernando Alonso has issued an apology to seven-time F1 Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton after he referred to him as an 'idiot' at the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend. The Spaniard's remarks came on the radio after he made contact with the Brit on the opening lap of the race. Following the conclusion of the race, Hamilton admitted that the contact was his mistake but he also made it clear that he was not too pleased with Alonso's comments.

Fernando Alonso apologises to Lewis Hamilton

Ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, Fernando Alonso said (as quoted by F1.com), "I will hopefully see him (Lewis Hamilton) today. When we are doing the TV pen I will approach him and say sorry if he understood in that way. I have absolutely no problems with him and I have huge respect for him."

Alonso sounded enraged and condescending on the radio last weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix after he made contact with Hamilton, who was attempting a pass around the outside of Les Combes on the first lap of the race. While the Brit was forced to retire from the race as a result, the Spaniard was fortunate to continue with damage to his car.

As a result of the incident, an enraged Alonso said on the team radio, "What an idiot. Closing the door from the outside. We had a mega start but this guy only knows how to drive and start in first." However, it seems that Alonso now wants to leave that incident behind them as he went on to explain how much respect he has for Hamilton. "First of all, it’s Lewis – he’s a champion, he’s a legend of our time," added Alonso.

With emotions having calmed down after the conclusion of the Belgian Grand Prix, Alonso also explained that he apologises for blaming Hamilton for the incident. "Yes I apologise," said the Alpine driver. "I’m not thinking what I said – I don’t think that there was much to blame at that moment after looking at the replays, to be honest, because it was a first-lap incident and we are close together. The heat of the moment, the adrenaline of the moment, fighting finally for the top two, top three, made me say those comments that I should not say."

It seems that the two have sorted out their differences ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend as they were spotted together outside the Mercedes garage.