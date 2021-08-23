Fernando Alonso Backs Ex Teammate Hamilton Over Silverstone Crash With Verstappen

The rivalry between Max Verstappen of Red Bull and defending Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been getting more intense as the season progresses and after the incident at the British Grand Prix. Verstappen was taken to hospital following a collision with Hamilton during the race. The British driver, however, went onto win the Grand Prix at home for a record eighth time on Sunday, despite a 10-second penalty for the collision. Hamilton's former teammate, Fernando Alonso has defended the Mercedes driver following the collision last month, calling it unfortunate and said that he does not think it will set a precedent moving forward.

Alonso told RacingNews365.com: "No, I don't think so. The incident was just unfortunate. It was an unlucky corner, an unlucky position, an unlucky fight. I do not think it was intentional, so there is no need for a heavier penalty. What people probably depict is consistent punishment, but it is hard to be consistent when every incident is unique. No incident is the same, they are all different."

The Belgian GP crash incident

Alonso gave the example of the 2012 Belgian GP when Romain Grosjean came into contact with Hamilton, sending the British driver into the air and crashing over others, including Alonso.

"When I think back to 2012, I was competing for the World Championship," the Spaniard said. "Grosjean was suspended for one race, but I'm sure he didn't mean to send Hamilton and himself flying over me. Nobody does that on purpose."

Regardless of how tough or lenient a punishment is, Alonso doubts it will affect how the drivers will approach each race.

"When people remember those kinds of penalties, they think Hamilton's penalty at Silverstone isn't enough," Alonso stated. "However, what happened there isn't the same as what happened at Spa in 2012. As I said, every incident is unique so I don't think that crash sets a precedent. We'll just keep racing hard, but as clean as possible. I'm sure of that."

Alonso on keeping Hamilton at bay at the Hungarian GP

During the Hungarian Grand Prix, the Spaniard held Hamilton for several laps with some classic defending which essentially cost the British driver a chance to win the race.

“On the fight, no the team didn’t tell me anything, but I knew more or less what the situation of the race was. I felt honestly I could not hold him for more than one or two laps.” The two-time F1 champ added, “But on the last couple of corners he seemed to struggle to follow me, and then it was enough to open up a gap on the straight and defend. I think he learned a couple of different lines in the last three corners after 10 laps behind me and he was able to pass Carlos in just one lap applying those new lines, so that was it.”

The British GP incident

Max Verstappen's slow start off the line from pole position provided seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton with a huge incentive to go on the attack on the opening lap of the British GP. Hamilton made several attempts to overtake Verstappen, with the two championship rivals eventually colliding going into Copse's corner, sending the Red Bull Racing driver off the track and into the barrier. After the nasty incident, Verstappen was taken to the FIA medical centre and then to a hospital for precautionary measures.

(Image Credits: AP)