Fernando Alonso Escapes Penalty After Being Investigated For Speeding During Yellow Flags

The Turkish Grand Prix 2021 is off to a brilliant start as Saturday's action featured a thrilling qualifying session. Championship leader Lewis Hamilton clocked in the fastest lap, ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas, who would start Sunday's race on pole due to the Brit's 10-place grid penalty consequently of an engine change. However, the action was intense further down the field as several midfield teams were battling it out for a better qualifying position.

Fernando Alonso was one such driver who put in an excellent lap to qualify sixth, but his position was in doubt as he seemingly did not slow down sufficiently during yellow flags. However, the Alpine F1 racer escaped a penalty after the stewards did not find much evidence against him.

Fernando Alonso escapes grid penalty at Turkish Grand Prix 2021

Fernando Alonso was being investigated for speeding under double-waved yellow flags after he passed them in the opening session of qualifying without seemingly slowing down sufficiently at first. While such incidents usually immediately result in a penalty, the stewards decided that the Alpine F1 driver had slowed down enough and did not set a 'meaningful' lap time to improve his position. A statement was issued for the same, which read

"It was evident that the driver fulfilled the requirement of reducing speed significantly after the double yellow flags were displayed and therefore complied with the provisions set out in Art. 2.5.5.b) of the FIA International Sporting Code. Nonetheless, Note 7.1 of the Race Director's Event Notes require drivers not to set a meaningful lap time in a double yellow flag situation. Taking into account the fact that the yellow flag situation occurred at the time the driver started his first timed lap of the session and noting that the driver was fully convinced that he did not set a meaningful lap time as his next flying lap was approximately 3.5 seconds faster than the one when the yellow flag situation occurred, the Stewards are satisfied that the driver complied with the relevant regulations and take no further action."

With Alonso escaping the penalty, he will start Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix in fifth since Lewis Hamilton's 10-place grid penalty will drop him down the field. It remains to be seen if the former two-time Drivers' Champion can deliver an impressive performance during the main race, having looked strong throughout the weekend.