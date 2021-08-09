Fernando Alonso Explains What It Feels Like To Lose In F1; Says He 'would Be A Volcano'

Two-time Drivers' Champion Fernando Alonso insisted that the competitiveness in him still exists to be the best even though 20 years have passed since he made his F1 debut with Minardi in 2001. The Spaniard returned to F1 in 2021 to compete with Alpine after a two-year hiatus from the sport to compete at Le Mans, the Dakar Rally and IndyCar. While Alonso has not been in a championship-winning car in the past few seasons, he claimed that he still cannot handle losing.

Fernando Alonso insists he cannot handle losing

In a recent interview with SoyMotor.com, Fernando Alonso explained that the fire in his belly to compete at the highest level has not reduced. He also added that he would find it more difficult to lose if he were driving for a championship-contending team like Mercedes F1 or Red Bull Racing. Alonso had his best finish of the 2021 F1 season in his last race at the Hungaroring when he finished fourth for Alpine.

When asked if losing was easier to handle than it was in the past, Alonso replied, "It’s a good question. I’ve asked myself that, but I think that no, I still can’t take it. But what happens is that at this moment I am not in a position to finish second or in a position to fight. If I were in Mercedes or Red Bull and the one winning was the other team, I would be a volcano. But if you are not in that position, you’ve got different goals in mind, more realistic goals for each weekend."

Fernando Alonso explains realistic goals for F1 2021 season

While giving his interview, Fernando Alonso highlighted his realistic goals for the season. Speaking of his goals for the season, Alonso said, "Maybe it is to finish eighth, maybe it is to make it to Q3… You’ve got these little goals. But whenever I am not in Formula 1 and I am doing any other activity, the volcano is still there, even if it’s playing tennis or ping-pong. It doesn’t change."

Meanwhile, Alonso also explained for how long he plans to continue in F1. "I am enjoying it. I am having fun and I am also enjoying the activities that happen away from the track, which is something that I would have never thought. Until I feel it, as long as I am having fun and being competitive," added the two-time Drivers' Champion.