Fernando Alonso Extends F1 Return To 2022 Season For Alpine Team With Renewed Contract

Two times Formula 1 World Champion Fernando Alonso will race with Alpine for another year after they announced the renewal of the 40-year-old's contract. Alonso had spent two years away from Formula 1 in 2019 and 2020 before he was signed by the Alpine F1 team for the 2021 season alongside Esteban Ocon with Renault having rebranded the team under its new name. Alonso has won his previous championships while racing with Renault back in 2005 and 2006.

Alonso was quoted by Alpine's official website as saying, "I’m very happy to confirm the contract extension with Alpine F1 Team into 2022. I felt at home the moment I returned to this team and have been welcomed back with open arms. It is a pleasure to work again with some of the brightest minds in our sport at Enstone and Viry-Châtillon. It’s been a tricky season for everyone, but we’ve shown progress as a team and the result in Hungary serves as a good example of this progression. We’re targeting more positive memories for the rest of this season but also crucially from next year onwards with the new regulation changes coming into Formula 1. I have been a big supporter of the need for a level playing field and change in the sport and the 2022 season will be a great opportunity for that. I am looking forward to the rest of this year and racing alongside Esteban in 2022 for Alpine."

Alonso's return to Formula 1

On his return at his first Grand Prix of the season, Alonso ended up retiring, and after that, he managed two points scoring GPs at Imola and Portimao; he finished 17th at home in Spain and 13th in Monaco.

Soon after those races, some changes were made to his Alpine A521 which have now helped him hit a six-race scoring streak. Recently, Alonso said he had expected his return to F1 to be easier given that he had already raced before and that it would just come naturally to him.

“I knew it was a process of adaptation. I thought it would have been faster, because Formula 1 was a natural thing for me compared to the WEC, the Dakar Rally, or Indianapolis (500), and I thought I would be at 100% quickly," he told SoyMotor.com.

He then mentioned the Monaco GP where his P13 finish was his worst ever Grand Prix finish (excluding DNFs) in the Principality and explained that while it was disappointing he knew it was just a matter of time. He said he was criticised for it and that while he did not like that he said it was a blessing. He then explained why the criticism was a blessing finding a silver lining it all that, adding that after those below-par performances people started to appreciate the better ones.

(Image Credits: @AlpineF1Team - Twitter)