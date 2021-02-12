Fernando Alonso Injured: F1 Star Suffers Big Cycling Accident, Sustains Multiple Fractures

F1 superstar Fernando Alonso is "conscious and well in himself" after the two-time Formula One world champion was involved in a road accident while cycling. The Spaniard, who was set to return to F1 with the Alpine team this season, after a two-year absence suffered multiple fractures and was taken to a hospital in Switzerland. The 39-year-old was set to participate at Bahrain next month, but there will now be doubts over his return. Here's everything you need to know about the Fernando Alonso accident and his injury update:

Fernando Alonso injured? F1 star stars suffers multiple injuries after cycling accident

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, former world champion Fernando Alonso suffered “fractures” after an accident and was taken to a Swiss hospital. The report states that the 39-year-old was “cycling on the Swiss roads near Lugano". The 39-year-old was “immediately rescued and admitted to a hospital in the area and the first radiographic examinations have shown possible fractures". The report also states that Alonso is likely to miss the start of the season, as he continues to recover from his injuries.

Alpine F1 Team Statement pic.twitter.com/ateZJHITxj — Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) February 11, 2021

His new Formula 1 team confirmed in a statement that, "Alpine F1 Team can confirm that Fernando Alonso has been involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland". The statement refrained from providing any further update, stating that the 39-year-old is conscious and well in himself and is awaiting further medical examinations on Saturday morning. It is believed that due to the quick treatment, Alonso's life is not in danger and further updates will be received as he continues his recovery.

Is Fernando Alonso dead? False rumours regarding ex- World Champion's death spread on social media

And while Fernando Alonso's accident was not life-threatening, false rumours regarding his death have spread like wildfire on social media. However, none of these reports are true, and Alpine F1's statement should see the end of those horrendous claims. The 39-year-old won the Formula 1 race twice with Renault in 2005 and 2006 from Kimi Räikkönen and Michael Schumacher, respectively.

Alonso was the youngest one and two-time drivers' champion at the time of his successes and held the records of youngest pole position sitter and race winner. Nius Diario, a Spanish-language website, explained that Alonso “is passionate about cycling” and shares workouts on social media, some showing 200-kilometre cycling trips. The report also states that in the years that he has been away from Formula 1, Spaniard has managed to proclaim himself as the champion of the World Endurance, winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice.

(Image Courtesy: AP)