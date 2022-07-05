Fernando Alonso Plans 'moon' Expedition After Smashing Insane F1 Record At British GP

Fernando Alonso made history at the British GP on Sunday adding yet another milestone to his illustrious career. Two-time F1 Champion covered the longest distance in F1 history with 92,643 Kilometers following the completion of the British GP. The Alpine F1 team driver finished in fifth place at the British GP holding off the challenge from McLarens Lando Norris, while compatriot and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz won the British GP.

Fernando Alonso reacts to F1 longest distance record

The F1 social media handle congratulated Fernando Alonso for creating the F1 longest distance record with a post calculating the distance the racer has covered on an F1 track to multiple other measurements which also included one catchy comment i.e 'Quater of the Way to the Moon'. Alonso while replying to the post commented wrote that he wishes the distance to be at least half of that from Earth to the moon.

Let’s make it (at least) half way to the moon 🌪🌝🌎 https://t.co/Hkd7nKPe2M — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) July 4, 2022

Fernando Alonso F1 Career

Speaking about Fernando Alonso's F1 Career the Spaniard has spent over two decades on the F1 Circuit and is currently the oldest driver on the grid at age 40. The Alpine driver won F1 World Titles back in 2005 and 2006 while driving for Renault F1 team back then. He also drove for McLaren and Ferrari in his career which includes 32 race victories and 92 podium place finishes. Alonso won the F1 title five straight times from the year 2000 to 2004 putting an end to Michael Schumacher's dominance.

Schumacher has also previously won two straight titles in the years 1994 and 1995. The F1 driver spent two seasons outside the F1 talking part in other driving competitions like the Dakar rally before making his return to the F1 circuit in 2021. He signed a deal with Alpine racing the rebranded version of the former Renault racing team.

Besides the above-mentioned achievement, Alonso also made history by becoming the only third driver to accumulate 2000 championship points in his career, joining the likes of seven-time F1 World Champion and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton and Aston Martin F1 driver Sebastian Vettel in an exclusive club. Earlier he was also the only Spanish driver to have ever won a race in Formula One until recently when compatriot Carlos Sainz achieved the feat in the British GP. Currently, Alonso has collected 28 points under his belt in the ongoing season and currently sits 10th on the F1 drivers’ standings.