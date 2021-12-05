Last Updated:

Fernando Alonso's Hilarious Reaction To Max Verstappen's Qualifying Lap Goes Viral; WATCH

F1 captured Fernando Alonso's live and entertaining reactions to Max Verstappen's dramatic qualifying lap at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday.

F1 captured Fernando Alonso's live and entertaining reactions to Max Verstappen's dramatic qualifying lap at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday. The Dutchman was on a flyer and was on track to beat Lewis Hamilton's time for pole position before he disastrously crashed into the wall, thereby ending his chances to begin Sunday's race from the front of the grid.

With Verstappen having crashed out, he will begin the main race in third place, while Hamilton will start on pole position. As things stand in the F1 Drivers' Championship, the Red Bull Racing driver leads the Mercedes F1 driver by eight points, with just two races remaining in the season.

Fernando Alonso gives hilarious reactions to Max's qualifying lap

After getting eliminated in Q2, Fernando Alonso was closely watching Max Verstappen's Q3 lap on the television when a reporter from Ziggo asked him if he was ready for an interview. In response, the 40-year old Spaniard replied he was 'ready' as he kept one eye on the Dutchman's lap. The Alpine F1 racer seems to have his heart in the mouth as he saw the Dutchman test the absolute limits of the track before unfortunately colliding with the wall on the penultimate corner. As seen in the video below, he gave some hilarious reactions, resulting in netizens catching the best snippets from it.

Max Verstappen disappointed with qualifying P3

While speaking in his post-qualifying interview, Max Verstappen said, "It was terrible but it was, in general, a good qualifying. It was a bit hard to switch on the tyres around the street circuit, but I knew the pace was there and it showed. I don't really understand what happened, but I locked up and I still tried to of course keep the car on the track, tried to finish the lap, but clipped the rear and had to stop. P3 is a bit disappointing, knowing what lap I was on, but nevertheless, it shows that the car is quick and let's see what we can do in the race."

Saudi Arabian GP starting grid: Max Verstappen in third

  1. Lewis Hamilton- Mercedes
  2. Valtteri Bottas- Mercedes
  3. Max Verstappen- Red Bull 
  4. Charles Leclerc- Ferrari
  5. Sergio Perez- Red Bull
  6. Pierre Gasly- AlphaTauri
  7. Lando Norris- McLaren
  8. Yuki Tsunoda- AlphaTauri
  9. Esteban Ocon- Alpine
  10. Antonio Giovinazzi- Alfa Romeo
  11. Daniel Ricciardo- McLaren
  12. Kimi Raikkonen- Alfa Romeo
  13. Fernando Alonso- Alpine
  14. George Russell- Alpine
  15. Carlos Sainz- Ferrari
  16. Nicholas Latifi- Williams
  17. Sebastian Vettel- Aston Martin
  18. Lance Stroll- Aston Martin
  19. Mick Schumacher- Haas
  20. Nikita Mazepin- Haas
